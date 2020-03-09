The local spring road running season will kick off Saturday morning with the 25th Annual St. Leo 5K and 10K races in the Buena Vista neighborhood near downtown Winston-Salem.
Runners will get the chance to run both the 5K and 10K races the same morning. The challenge is called The Big Roar where the race start times are spread out to where runners can take on both races.
“This is a community event that showcases numerous runners from the Triad,” said Kristen Wagner, one of the race directors who is also the marketing director at St. Leo Catholic School.
Molly Nunn of Winston-Salem won both the 5K and 10K races last year, but she will be running in a race in Wilmington this weekend.
“It’s the most wonderful time of year as spring arrives and kicks off not only the local racing season but is also the beginning of a series of ‘running family reunions’ where you get to see all of the amazing people that make up our running community,” Nunn said.
The races are an annual fund-raiser for the school. There’s also a mile fun run that is part of the race-day schedule.
There is no race-day registration, but runners can sign up this week at https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/WinstonSalem/StLeosRoadRace5K10KandFunRun?remMeAttempt=
Shamrock 5K is also on Saturday
The 32nd annual Shamrock 5K and 10K races will also be held Saturday in Mocksville.
The races will be at St. Francis of Assisi’s church off Yadkinville Road in Mocksville.
As part of the day a special tribute will be made to Dr. Joel Edwards, who has been involved with the race for more than 30 years. Linda Harris, the race director, said that Edwards is undergoing treatment for throat cancer.
Runners will be wearing special ribbons to bring awareness to throat cancer. Edwards’ son, Ben, and his grandson, Evan, will also be running in one of the races.
Proceeds from the races will help support Family Promise of Davie Country, a volunteer organization that helps the lives of homeless children.
For more information or to sign up for the race go to https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Mocksville/ShamrockRunWalkTotsTrot
Ibraham featured in TCTC newsletter
The March/April Twin City Track Club’s newsletter was dedicated to the late Jack Ibraham, a local running icon who died in late January at the age of 84.
Ibraham, who is the only runner to have competed in the first 30 Ultimate Runners, was a long-standing member of the Twin City Track Club.
Robert Hill, the TCTC president, wrote in the newsletter that Ibraham “was a dedicated runner, dedicated Twin City Track Club member, but most of all, a dedicated friend and associate to many. As I read all the social media comments about Jack’s death, the one thing that resonated the most to me was his encouragement of others. Jack was an inspiration to everyone he came in contact with.”
As part of the TCTC honoring Ibraham, a tree will be planted near the start/finish line of the track at Hanes Park. It’s a fitting tribute to the face of the Ultimate Runner who loved the challenge of that event every summer.
The track club, which began in 1977, has more than 600 members. Last weekend several track club members helped clean up around Hanes Park and more than 30 bags of garbage were collected, according to Hill.
For more information on the track club go to www.twincitytc.org or to register for the track club go to https://runsignup.com/Club/Join/585?fbclid=IwAR2SV8xsGvraqio_jPnZZiVQLMcQFF6uaCoZlpyZjtXIXnAcf08BAzg14ZM
Other upcoming races….
The Deacon Dash for Down Syndrome will be held March 21 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. For more information go to https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/WinstonSalem/321DeaconDash
The Run DMC 5K, walk and roll will be held on March 28 in Bermuda Run. The race was created to help bring community awareness of Cerebral Palsy. For more information go to https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/BermudaRun/RunDMCWalkRoll
The Habitat Hammer 5K and 10K races will be held April 4 in Elkin. The races are a fund-raiser for the Upper Yadkin Valley Habitat for Humanity. For more information go to https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Elkin/HabitatHammer5K10K
