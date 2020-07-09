The popular Beat the Heat 5K in Winston-Salem, which will be the 32nd edition, has gone virtual thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
This year’s races are scheduled for July 15-18, but runners will be able to complete their 5K’s on any course they like and do it anytime they would like over those four days. Thanks to technology, runners who register for the field can upload their times and those times will match up with others in their own age group.
Er Ralston, the race director, says the enhanced website for the race makes it easier to understand how the virtual way of running will work. The presenting sponsor, Cook Medical, and other sponsors of the races have continues their support.
“We gave our sponsors an opportunity to stick with us and they all did be-cause we also offered them to be a part of the race next year so they are getting a two for one,” Ralston said. “So we’re thankful our sponsors stuck with us during this unusual time.”
The cost for runners is $20 for the 5K and the mile fun run is $5 and registration is open at https://www.bth5k.org/
Despite making it an all-virtual race there are still door prizes available, and there will still be the competitive N.C. Elite 5K for the top-flight professional runners who live in North Carolina.
“It’s not really an official championship with it being virtual and there’s no prize money but we hope they all want bragging rights so they will race hard,” Ralston said.
Ralston said that there are more than 300 signed up for the virtual race and he hopes that the final number will be around 400. Last year there were more than 700 signed up for the 5K and the fun run.
More virtual running
Herbert Krabel of Winston-Salem, an avid ultramarthoner, will be competing in the Quarantine Backyard Ultra this weekend in and around Hanes Park.
Krabel will try to outlast runners from all over the world with the goal of running 4.18 miles each hour until no runner is willing to go another lap. The record is 68 straight hours or about 270 miles run.
Krabel’s goal is to run more than 24 straight hours starting Saturday morning at 9 a.m. If a runner completes the 4.18 miles in about 40 minutes that means he or she has 20 minutes to rest before starting the next 4.18 miles the next hour.
“I’m trying to run over 100 miles with a whole bunch of them inside Hanes Park but some may be out on Country Club Road,” Krabel said.
He says he’ll also do some of his runs on his treadmill at home to keep his watch charged.
The same thing was done in April with more than 2,300 runners from more than 55 countries participating.
Ultimate Runner moved to August
Depending on what Gov. Roy Cooper’s restrictions are if the state gets to Phase Three, the Ultimate Runner is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 29 at Hanes Park.
The Twin City Track Club will also hold practices for the Ultimate Runner on Aug. 5, 12 and 26 at Hanes Park at 6 p.m.
Registration for the Ultimate Runner could be open sometime this month, and the field, which is usually around 110, will likely be reduced.
For more information go here.
Salem Lake 30K tentatively scheduled
The Salem Lake 30K as well as a seven mile race and a 5K trail run are tentatively scheduled on Sept. 26.
While the race is tentative because of the coronavirus conditions the plans are to open registration for the races sometime this summer.
For more information go to the Twin City Track Club website.
Smiley sprint triathlon is moved
The second annual Smiley Sprint Triathlon that was scheduled for Clemmons on Aug. 30 has been moved to next year.
David Daggett, the race director, made the announcement on Thursday morning.
“Our primary goal and mission is to give all athletes (world class or newbie) the best possible race experience,” Daggett said. “It is with great regret and a heavy heart that we have had to make the difficult decision that it is not possible to deliver on that promise this year.”
For those that have already registered Daggett they will be good for the July 25, 2021 event. For those that have registered and carry over to next year they will also get a free race entry into the 2022 race.
As part of the 2021 weekend, the popular Kids for Kids Triathlon will be held on July 24, also at Clemmons West Pool.
For more information go here
Race directors and readers can submit suggestions for notes on running, triathlon, cycling and other endurance sports to jdell@wsjournal.com
