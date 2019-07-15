Nearly 200 children took part in the 17th edition of the Kids for Kids Triathlon at Brookberry Farm over the weekend.
The triathlon had two divisions for ages 7 through 10 and 11 through 14. Winning the girls and boys 7-10 age group were Louise Delgado and Hudson Sharpe. Winning the overall titles in the 11-14 age group for girls was Jet Francis and Hudson’s older brother, Sterling. Francis, who is 14 and will age out of the Kids for Kids, was an eight-time winner of her age group over the eight years she competed.
David Daggett, who helps promote the race and is the announcer who welcomes each participate who crosses the finish line, said seeing so many children participate is satisfying.
“The race really is not about winners, but rather giving each and every youngster a championship experience and welcoming them to the sport,” Daggett said. “All the kids had a great time.”
A big component of the race is charity.
“Over the history of the race we have now donated more than $125,000 to local charities all focusing on youth in our community,” Daggett said.
Among the charities this year is Moji Coffee and Sally’s Angels.
“This highlights the importance of local races, produced locally, with 100% of the proceeds going back into the race and staying local,” he said.
To see the overall results go to http://jonesracingcompany.com/files_results/Kids4Kids_19.HTM
Zahorodny repeats as Ultimate Runner winner
Wil Zahorodny of High Point defended his title in the Ultimate Runner last month by beating Luke Prothero of Winston-Salem by three points in one of the closest finishes in the 33-year history of the event.
For the women, Molly Nunn, 35, of Winston-Salem her eighth overall title, the most wins in the history of the event.
In the men’s portion Zahorodny, 29, scored 12 points and Prothero, 29, scored 15. Dale Johnson, 23, of Winston-Salem was third with 16 points.
The 110 runners in the field ran a mile, 400, 800 and 100 meters in heats before the entire field ran a 5K.
Nunn, a former runner at Wake Forest, beat Ann Steber, 28, of Winston-Salem, who finished second.
“Winning for the eighth time was amazing, but it was my family and friends being there to cheer for me and support me that made the day truly special,” Nunn said about her win.
Nunn won the mile in 5:17.34 and also won the 800 meters in 2:27.08 and the 5K in 19:35.9. Steber wound up winning the 400 meters in 1:04.79 and the 100 meters in 14.25 seconds.
Zahorodny won the 400 meters in :52.30 and the 100 in 11.76 seconds. Johnson was the winner in the mile in 4:29.45, the 800 meters in 2:06.01 and the 5K in 16:54.44.
Beat the Heat 5K is scheduled for Saturday
The 30th edition of the Beat the Heat 5K will be held Saturday near BB&T Field with some of the top professional runners in the state competing for prize money.
There will also be close to 800 runners in the amateur race that begins at 7 p.m. The North Carolina USATF 5K, which is considered the state championship, will begin at 8 p.m. with a select field of elite runners.
Er Ralston, the race director, says on-line registration continues until later in the week. There will also be race-day registration available.
Sponsorship has helped make it more of an elite event, according to Ralston. Cook Medical has signed up to be a presenting sponsor for an three more years.
“We have added several new sponsors for 2019 including Sunshine Beverage and Foothills Brewing,” Ralston said.
Among the top runners who have committed to the elite race are Donnie Cowart, a three-time winner, Anthony Famiglietti, a former Olympic runner, and Eric Arnold, who runs at Haverford College.
The top women runners who have committed are Sarah Rapp, a three-time winner, Caroline Yarbrough, who holds the Davidson College record in the 5,000 meters and Peyton Thomas.
Another facet to the Beat the Heat is the money it raises for worthy causes in the community. The race generates more than $12,000 for local charities that emphasize health and fitness.
For more information or to register go to https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/WinstonSalem/BeattheHeat5K
$5 5K races are a big success
More than 100 runners and walkers took part in the last Twin City Track Club’s Tuesday $5 5K that was held at Muddy Creek’s greenway at 285 Meadowlark Drive right behind Meadowlark Middle School.
The next scheduled Tuesday race is Aug. 13 at 6:30 p.m. Runners do not have to be members of the Twin City Track Club. The cost is just $5 for entry.
Runners can sign up in advance at https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/WinstonSalem/5Dollar5KAugust or on race day.
Twin City Track Club enhances website
The Twin City Track Club, which was formed in 1977, has enhanced its website that now includes a video about the benefits of joining.
One of the participants in the video is longtime member Warren Allen, who is spotted running in a full business suit down Muddy Creek's greenway. It appears that Allen is much faster when he’s wearing a suit and tie.
The president of the track club this year is Robert Hill. Cost to join the track club is $20 a year. For more information on membership contact Terry Wilmoth at Membership@TwinCityTC.org
The track club’s enhanced web site is at www.twincitytc.org
Race directors and readers can submit suggestions for notes on running, triathlon, cycling and other endurance sports to jdell@wsjournal.com