Hubert Hurkacz is quickly becoming household name Polish tennis even though the country isn't known for the sport.

The No. 41 player in the world and No. 3-seed in the Winston-Salem Open cruised past No. 2 Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 Friday night in the semifinals at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex.

Hurkacz will play No. 1 Benoit Paire from France, who defeated American Steve Johnson 1-6, 6-0, 6-0 in the other semifinal Friday night, at 5 p.m. in Saturday's championship. He is the first player from Poland in an ATP championship since Jerzy Janowicz when he lost to Lukas Rosol in the Winston-Salem Open in 2014. 

"I'm happy that Polish tennis is improving," Hurkacz said. "We've got a couple of young guys who are doing better, so I'm very happy and I hope I'll play a good match tomorrow."

Hurkacz is also trying to become the first Polish player to win a singles championship since Wojtek Fibak captured the WCT Chicago title on Dec. 5, 1982. And he's attempting to become the 14th first-time winner on the ATP this year. 

"The goal for me is Craig (Boynton), with my coaches and my team is to improve every day, to be a better player," Hurkacz said. "So I'm very happy that we are able to improve our game. And obviously making the final for me is a success for me. It's the first time I've played a semifinal and now it's finals. So I'm looking forward to it."

During Friday night's match, Hurkacz won the first set, but a 2-1, he feel behind 0-40 on his serve to Shapovalov. He fought back and won the game.

"I think I served well," Hurkacz said. "I did pretty good on my service games. I was holding them quite easily and then Denis had some looks, some break points in the second set. That was a crucial moment that I stayed positive and held my serve there, so the pressure was on his side."

Hurkacz had to play two matches on Friday because Thursday's quarterfinals were rained out. He played American Frances Tiafoe in the first match on Friday and won 4-6, 7-6 (1), 6-1. And Shapovalov defeated Andrey Rublev of Russia 6-3, 7-6 (4) in another quarterfinal.

"Every week I think the same and most of the time I lose," Hurkacz said. "Obviously that's the game of tennis. You lose more tournaments than you win throughout the whole year, but you've got to stay positive and keep believing."

