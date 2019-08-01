Modified heavyweights Jonathan Brown and Jason Myers were suspended one event and fined $1,000 by NASCAR for their parts in an incident that happened between the two drivers in last week in the second 25-lap race.
Myers collided with Brown around turn 3, and Brown appeared to come back and hit Brown as he came back around the track, but his car hit the wall head-on. Brown circled back and went through the stadium infield before coming back to hit the back of Myers’ car. The two drivers played their version of bumper cars, and Brown was escorted off the track by Winston-Salem Police officers.
The incident and the the one-week suspension might go a long way toward determining the points championship. Before last week, Myers' brother, Burt, had led the points race with 429 points, four better than second-place Tim Brown and six better than third-place Jonathan Brown. James Civali was fourth with 410 and Jason Myers was fifth with 378.
Lee Jeffreys won the first 25-lap race and Burt Myers won the second 25-lap race. Also in the second race, Jonathan Brown finished 18th and Jason Myers was 19th.
Therefore, with Saturday's final 100-lap Modified race on the horizon, plus next week's twin 50-lap races, and the season finale with a 150-lap race, Burt Myers slightly increased lead to eight points, but now Tim Brown is in second place. Jonathan Brown slipped to third place, 16 behind Burt Myers, and Civali is 21 behind Burt Myers. Brandon Ward is in fifth and Jason Myers is in sixth.