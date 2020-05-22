web communitysports 052320

A Winston-Salem Stealers basketball team workout at the Gateway YWCA in August 2019.

 Walt Unks/Journal

It’s Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial and yet traditional beginning of summer.

Here in the Triad, it’s normally a season of heat, humidity and rec leagues – three months of fun-first community sports leading up to Labor Day weekend – but also continuation of year-round sports.

But this shapes up as a summer like no other before as our communities cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s a look at how some of our sports are approaching this oddest of summers.

