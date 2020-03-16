The Federal Prospects Hockey League has pulled the plug on its season, and that includes the playoffs.
The Carolina Thunderbirds learned about the announcement about 5 p.m. on Monday that their season is over.
“We heard from the league that they have shut down, and there’s not even a chance for playoffs now,” Coach Andre Niec of the Thunderbirds said. “It’s a shame because we are in first place and we were wanting to win back-to-back league titles so now that won’t happen.”
The Thunderbirds had hoped that the league could salvage the playoffs but with the spreading of the coronavirus pandemic it’s going to be awhile until things return to normal.
“Maybe the league will determine we are the champions because we have the best record and the most points and are leading our division,” Niec said. “But the guys really wanted to settle it on the ice.”
In the statement sent out by the league and posted on the league's website it said: “This is a decision the FPHL does not take lightly but in keeping with the protocols set by medical experts at the federal, state and local levels there was no course of action that made sense from any standpoint to continue the season.”
The league also thanked the fans for their support and added that it looks forward to the 2020-21 season.
“Our fans have been tremendous for us in all three of our seasons in the league and we feel bad for them that there will be no more hockey,” said Niec, who was last year’s FPHL coach of the year when the Thunderbirds won the city’s first hockey championship in 30 years. “Now we just have to focus on getting these guys home but that’s not going to be easy.”
The Thunderbirds had four home games remaining and most likely several playoff games. They had 11 games scheduled before the end of the season, which was supposed to be April 4.
