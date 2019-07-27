LYNCHBURG, Va. — The Lynchburg Hillcats scored three runs in the bottom of the first, then held on for a 4-2 Carolina League win over the Winston-Salem Dash at Calvin Falwell Field on Saturday night.
The Hillcats ended the Dash’s three-game winning streak.
The Hillcats struck quickly against Dash starter Kade McClure.
Gavin Collins doubled to right, driving in Steven Kwan and sending Mitch Reeves to third. Oscar Gonzalez followed with a single to right, sending Reeves and Collins home for a 3-0 lead.
Hillcats starter Juan Mota made the lead stand up.
He went six innings, allowing both Dash runs but improving his record to 2-0.
The Dash broke through against Mota in the sixth.
Craig Dedelow connected for a two-run homer, his 14th of the season, following a Steele Walker double.
But that was the extent of the offense for Winston-Salem, as Lynchburg’s bullpen came through when it mattered.
Felix Tati pitched the seventh, allowing no hits, no walks and striking out one batter.
Yapson Gomez pitched the eighth and ninth, picking up his fifth save of the season in the process.
Gomez allowed two ninth-inning singles, but struck out two.
Lynchburg added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth when Collins drove in Tyler Freeman with a single.
McClure absorbed the loss, falling to 2-2.
The rubber game of the series is scheduled for today at 3 p.m..