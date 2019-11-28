Sweet but sour. That’s the essence of K.J. Greer’s last hurrah for high school football.
Here’s the sweet.
As a game-breaking wide receiver at Walkertown, Greer, a senior, sealed his reputation as arguably the best at his craft in the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A conference. Aside from being named All-Conference for the second year in a row, he was an instrumental piece in a memorable season.
In 2019, Walkertown emerged as a Cinderella story. The Wolfpack went 8-3 to post its best regular-season finish in school history. It was a far different outcome from the two previous seasons in which the program had only four wins.
Here’s the sour.
Despite the dramatic turnaround, Walkertown didn’t make the NCHSAA Class 2-A state playoffs. Greer learned about his team’s fate in a group chat on the internet with Rodney McKoy, the Wolfpack’s first-year head coach.
“I was sad, confused and shocked when I heard that we wouldn’t be going. What’s so difficult to understand is how Forbush got in,” Greer said, referring to a conference rival.
“We had a better overall record, and we beat them (29-7) during the regular season. Our team did some great things. But this football season didn’t turn out the way I expected,” he said.
Over the past two seasons, Greer did not put up mind-boggling numbers. But that’s because Walkertown ran the ball nearly 80% of the time. Whenever the Wolfpack threw the ball in Greer’s direction, he made every opportunity count.
In 22 games, he had 32 receptions for 846 yards and 13 touchdowns. During that stretch, he averaged 26.4 yards per catch.
“I feel like I can be counted to make big plays as a receiver and kick returner,” Greer said. “Plus, I’ve gotten a lot better at running pass routes. But there’s still room for improvement when it comes to how well I sell what I’m going to do once the ball is snapped.
“My dad (Leonard Greer) says he can always tell if I’m going to get the ball by the way I come off the line of scrimmage. So, that’s something that I’m always working on.”
Looking back on Walkertown’s season, Greer said believes that for him, the turning point came when the team met with McKoy for the first time after he was hired. The new coach made a solemn promise that he would work everyone hard to the point that some players might quit.
“Coach told us that he didn’t see us winning many games,” said Greer, who is also a point guard on the Wolfpack’s basketball team. “That made me work harder in the weight room, in practices and games. When we started winning, everybody got more serious. As a team, we changed and became the new Walkertown.”
At 5-foot-10, 164 pounds, Greer is not an imposing physical presence. When you watch him on video, he doesn’t appear to have blinding speed. Yet, he’s fast enough and has a knack for getting open.
“K.J. is tough, athletic and has great hands,” McKoy said. “But it’s his acceleration speed that makes him special. It’s as good as I’ve ever seen. If he decides to get past a defender, he’ll do it. I’ve never timed him in the 40-yard dash, but I’d say that he’s a legitimate 4.5 (seconds).”
At this point in the year, Greer hasn’t attracted overwhelming interest from college scouts. McKoy, however, doesn’t see that as an issue.
“K.J. has what it takes to be a college receiver,” he said. “You can get 100 offers, but you can only choose one. All he needs is for one school to give him a chance. Whoever signs him will have a diamond in the rough.”
There wasn’t much time for Greer to lament about being a no-show for postseason football. That’s because the basketball portion of his prep athletics career tipped off Tuesday when Walkertown opened its season with a home game against Winston-Salem Christian Academy.
Last season, Greer started in the same backcourt with Jalen Cone, the heavily recruited prospect who reclassified and graduated from high school early. Cone, who won the Winston-Salem Journal’s Frank Spencer Award as the top boys basketball player in Northwest North Carolina, is now playing for Virginia Tech as a freshman.
Cone was the primary scorer last season at 25.7 points per game. Now that he’s gone, the Wolfpack won’t have to rely on one player to shoulder the scoring load. Greer is expected to expand his role.
“K.J. gives us so much energy,” said Kevin Thompson, the boys basketball coach at Walkertown. “So I try to keep him on the floor as much as I can.
“Earlier in his career, he relied solely on his speed to score. But now he understands how he can get his points. K.J. can easily average 12 points, five assists and two steals a game this season.”
Greer said he looks forward to taking charge as the floor general for the new-look Wolfpack. He views himself as a ball distributor who plays intense defense.
“This season, we’re going to be more balanced offensively,” he said. “We’re going to get more people involved, which means that everybody will get more scoring opportunities.”
—Craig T. Greenlee
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.