Basketball state championship games and the remainder of the spring sports seasons for N.C. High School Athletic Association schools are officially canceled.
Gov. Roy Cooper this afternoon announced that North Carolina public school campuses would be closed for the remainder of the school year.
The N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association also announced that its spring seasons are officially over.
Two Triad basketball teams were stopped at the semifinals of their state tournaments: The Southeast Guilford girls, who would have played Fayetteville E.E. Smith, and the Winston-Salem Prep boys, who were matched up against Henderson Collegiate.
Here is what coaches and athletics directors are saying about the decision:
Andre Gould, Winston-Salem Prep basketball coach
"I was prepared for this moment; I didn’t feel like we were prepared to get it in from the jump. Especially with all of the major sporting events and everything being shut down. Considering the climate and the circumstances of what we’re dealing with, it’s a wise choice.
"You’ve gotta err on the side of caution, and I’m glad that our governor was responsible enough to see that and that it’s bigger than giving everybody what they want because we’re being impatient.
"I don’t know about anybody else, but I like living right now. I’ve got a lot in this world to accomplish, I’ve got a wonderful wife, family that I want to see live. Grandkids and all of that. I want that opportunity to do all of that great stuff with my family.
"Our medical workers on the front lines, a lot of people in harm’s way, and the picture is bigger than everybody getting what they want.
"Sometimes in life you have to press the reset button, and this is one of those times that we’re doing that.
"It’s a good time to build your relationship with your families and God, or whomever you believe in.
On what he will tell his players:
"I’m getting ready to call them now, try to get everybody in on a Zoom or FaceTime.
"And I’m sure they already know. As the leader and the captain, you know, you want to see your captain. And so that’s what we’ll do. We’ll talk to them and let them know that. Life sometimes has a way of dictating what it’s going to be.
"Right now, I guess reality is setting in. I just wish reality would’ve given us the opportunity a month and a half, five weeks or six weeks ago when it was first called.
"To hold out, I know it’s important, but it’s raw. I can tell you that now, but life goes on.
"We’re going to be OK. I just hope they do the right thing and name co-champs at this point. That’s the best we can hope for."
Ethan Albright, Grimsley athletics director
“Mt’s hard to be focused on us when there’s thousands of people across the country dying from this pandemic. Everybody understands. I don’t see how anybody could not understand.
"I am truly disappointed for our seniors. My senior year was the most fun I ever had in high school, and I hate that they’re not going to have those memories.
"But there’s bigger issues in the world. I’m not belittling sports. Sports are important in people’s lives. Sports are powerful. But you have to have perspective on the big picture. ...
“High school sports are a little microcosm of what college sports are. Football and basketball make money. Everybody else is breaking even or losing money. … From a financial standpoint, I don’t know what you do in a high school sports budget without football season. But, again, that’s a sports world issue, and it doesn’t compare with the seriousness of what’s happening in the real world.”
Leigh Hebbard, Guilford County athletics director
“In the end it won’t be up to me when we open up, but I’ve been thinking this through. … Even in Phase 1, there’s limits on gathering sizes. So when do we get to a point within the schools where we think it’s safe? You look at football, and it’s 50 or 75 or 100 kids, depending on what school it is. When can they get out there together? We’ve obviously got a lot to work through. The (NCHSAA) will provide a lot of guidance on what they expect us to do, and some of that will be making sure everyone’s on the same level playing field. ...
“We’ll take direction from the different health departments and listen to what their guidance is. Maybe there will be some new protocols we have to put in place. It may be a while before we’re ready to start anything. I’ve told people that if we do anything at all before mid-June, I’d be very surprised. Very surprised. But that’s just me speculating.”
Football practice is scheduled to start Aug. 1.
“But except for the two ‘dead weeks’ around the Fourth of July and the coaches clinic, they’re out there doing stuff all summer long. There are seven-on-seven (scrimmages) and other team activities that pretty much everybody in the state does. Those are obviously in jeopardy.”
