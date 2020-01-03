The Atkins boys basketball team took an early lead, and sustained it until the final buzzer. A win against North Forsyth came down to energy, according to Jalante Edwards.
And Atkins had plenty of it.
"In the first quarter, we kind of shocked them into thinking, like, 'Wow. These guys can really play,' " said Edwards, a 6-foot-1 sophomore. "We just put our foot on their neck, and never really let go."
Atkins, in its first game since the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic, defeated North Forsyth 61-52 on Friday night in a crowded home gym. That performance got the Camels their second win of the season in the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A. A victory over the Vikings, which won the Wake Forest Baptist Health Sports Medicine Bracket title after stunning Glenn in the Spencer on Dec. 28, was a confidence booster.
And that lead over North Forsyth came early for the Camels (7-4, 2-1 Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A). Atkins strung together a 12-2 run — with Edwards scoring seven of his 16 points. The Camels ended the first quarter ahead 17-11.
Atkins kept that energy throughout the game — outscoring North Forsyth 15-4 in the second quarter. Avante Matthews scored 10 points in the second half as well, finishing the night with a team-high 17.
"We just tried to play physical on the defensive side, keep up our energy, force turnovers," Edwards said. "Just keep driving, keep going at them."
Coach James Wilhelmi of North Forsyth noticed the Camels' energy as well. But the Vikings (9-4, 1-2) had managed to erase deficits much of the season. A 51-50 win over Glenn in the Wake Forest Baptist Bracket championship game was a prime example of that, with North Forsyth scoring 23 fourth-quarter points. Dedric Hickman scored 10 of his 20 points of that game during that run.
The Vikings managed to cut the deficit in the second half against the Camels as well. That came in the form of 10 unanswered points to close out the third quarter trailing 46-32. North Forsyth went on to score 20 points in the fourth — 10 of Hickman's game-high 20 points came in that span.
"We've been a very resilient group," Wilhelmi said. "We've come from behind several times. But, unfortunately, it just wasn't in the cards tonight."
Coach Marlon Brim of Atkins said he wasn't surprised by Edwards or Matthews. Brim also praised Yusef Suggs Jr. for controlling the pace of play.
Brim said it was solid prep for the remainder of conference play.
"You've got to be ready every night," Brim said. "So I just think, hopefully, that'll give us more confidence as we play Tuesday.
"It's all about confidence, and playing consistent."
North Forsyth;11;4;17;20;—;52
Atkins;17;15;14;15;—;61
North Forsyth: Dedric Hickman 20, Kedric Hickman 14, Lewis Walker 7, Vincent Moss 6, Marquez Hurst 5.
Atkins: Avante Matthews 17, Jalante Edward 16, Christopher Beam 8, Yusef Suggs Jr. 4, Charlie Walker 5, Michael Conrad 3, Cameron McDonald 3, Arun Somasunaram 3, Jaleel DeBerry 2.
Records: North Forsyth 9-4 (2-1); Atkins 7-4 (2-1).
