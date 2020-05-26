Winston-Salem Prep football standout Zaire Patterson announced today that he intends to play football at Clemson.
Patterson, a 6-foot-6, 230-pound defensive end, is a consensus four-star recruit in the Class of 2021. He had scholarship offers from at least 21 Power Five programs including finalists North Carolina and South Carolina. He is ranked No. 266 nationally in the ESPN300.
"I love Clemson because of the on- and off-field development of players, and they do it at a high rate of success," Patterson told Rivals.com. "I have known (it was going to be Clemson) since the beginning of this month.
"I have built close relationships with coach Lemanski Hall, Mike Reed, Brent Venables and even had good conversations with coach Dabo Swinney," he told Rivals.com. "They started with talk of successful development as a player and young man on and off the field. I think I will fit well into the scheme and definitely work hard to develop and dominate the next level."
As a junior, Patterson was credited with a team-leading 129 tackles, including 27 for losses, for a Winston-Salem Prep team that went 8-5 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 1-A playoffs. An outstanding pass-rusher, Patterson was credited with nine sacks and 27 hurries. He also caused nine fumbles, recovering one, and intercepted three passes for the Phoenix. He was an honorable-mention All-Northwest selection.
A scouting report by 247Sports says Patterson has "great burst off the edge" and "long arms, great first step and the closing speed to run down plays from behind."
Patterson showed his versatility by rushing for a touchdown and a pair of two-point conversions on offense and by averaging 7.2 rebounds and 5.4 points per game for a Winston-Salem Prep basketball team that shared the NCHSAA Class 1-A championship.
