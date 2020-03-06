Stephen Minor isn’t satisfied — at least, not just yet. The wins have been “good,” though the second-seeded Winston-Salem Prep boys basketball team has a much larger plan in mind for their season.
And that, Minor said, ends when he and the Phoenix hoist a state championship trophy. The goal for the senior point guard even dates back to his two seasons at Atkins, before he transferred to Winston-Salem Prep to start the 2018-19 school year as a junior.
But the 17-year-old, aside from noting that goal for his final season, hasn’t looked far ahead. The focus, he said, has been on the Phoenix’s remaining hurdle to reach the championship — what would be the program’s eighth appearance since 2008. Winston-Salem Prep faces No. 4 Chatham Charter in the NCHSAA Class 1-A West Region final on Saturday afternoon at the Tarlton Complex at Catawba Valley Community College.
"It's been a great year," Minor said. "I'm just trying to finish off strong and finish off on a high note."
And Minor, the team’s captain, is a leader for the Phoenix, which last season lost to eventual state champion Bishop McGuinness in the third round.
That team had six returning players, including senior captains Chaz Gwyn and Zack Austin, from the Phoenix’s run in 2017-18 to claim their fifth state title. Anthony Sellars and Zaire Patterson, who were freshmen, are the only two players this season who remain from that championship team.
According to Minor, who averages 14.8 points, that experienced team last year simply had an understanding of what was required to reach a title game. He’s learned plenty this season, even growing into more of a vocal leader.
“It’s our first year making it this far, so there’s a lot that I have to experience as well,” Minor said. “I have to talk to them a whole lot more. And they’re young, so they’re excited. But I have to tell them to stay poised.
“And, sometimes, I don’t even have to tell them that because they’re poised themselves. … Encourage them, motivate them – things like that. I definitely enjoy it though because I see progress in it, and I see it working.”
Not long after a loss to Mount Tabor on Dec. 28 in the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic, Minor spoke with Coach Andre Gould. That discussion included junior T.J. Mills, the Phoenix's leading scorer (17.5 points).
"He basically told us straight-up we weren't sharing the ball enough," Minor recalled. "Our teammates were working too hard for just me and T.J. to get up all the shots."
And that stemmed from the preseason. According to Minor, it occurred during open gym sessions in September or October. Minor got in plenty of shots — enough to where he thought that meant he needed to score "20 points a game."
"They would kind of let me get in a groove and shoot a lot more," Minor said. "I would carry that over to the game, and I would realize that I didn't have to do that. I definitely had to get my teammates involved.
"So, when I understood that, it made the game a whole lot easier and a lot more fun. We were spreading the wealth and everybody else was eating. Everybody else was satisfied."
That translated into the postseason as well. It included eight players combining for 42 points — in addition to Minor, Mills and Sellars scoring in double figures — as Winston-Salem Prep defeated No. 31 Elkin 85-30 in the first round of the playoffs. Minor, in the Phoenix's latest win against Mountain Island Charter, scored 21 points with 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
