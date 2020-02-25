Coach Andre Gould sat in a folding chair at Green-Moore Gymnasium, as fans began leaving. He mentioned painful losses for his second-seeded Winston-Salem Prep boys basketball team.
Two, in particular, served as motivation for the Phoenix, which fell short in a state title run last year. Gould first mentioned a loss on March 2, 2019 against eventual champion Bishop McGuinness in the third round of the NCHSAA Class 1-A playoffs — that was the Villains' first victory over the Phoenix in a decade.
Then came a tough loss last week. Winston-Salem Prep lost to East Surry in the Northwest 1-A Tournament championship game at South Stokes. It was the first time the Phoenix hadn't won a title game in — again — more than a decade.
Gould said his team is "a little desperate" to win a state title again — the last one wrapped up the 2017-18 season. Winston-Salem Prep started on the title path on Tuesday night, defeating No. 31 Elkin 85-30. Senior captain Stephen Minor scored a game-high 13 points with T.J. Mills and Anthony Sellars pitching in 12 each in a first-round matchup of the Class 1-A playoffs.
"Just our whole mindset," said Gould, whose team has won five Class 1-A championships since its first in 2008. "... This group of young men wants to live up to the standards — set their own legacy.
"And just watching after the loss the other night, people celebrating I guess you'd say your failures or lack to get things done, they understand the mentality. It's us against the world."
Sellars called the win a confidence-booster for the Phoenix (18-8), heading into Thursday's second-round game against No. 15 East Surry.
According to Minor, that finals loss on Feb. 21 in the conference tournament — the Cardinals edged the Phoenix 63-61 — hurt. It ended on an inbound play, Winston-Salem Prep trailing with three seconds left, as Sellars made a pass to Minor. The final shot bounced off the backboard and rim.
Minor said Gould told the team to keep that loss as a reminder in the playoffs.
"The relentlessness — that's what I've been working on. Even when you're up by 30 (points), anything can happen like this," said Sellars, snapping his fingers. "Last year, we beat Bishop four times and lost the game that mattered the most because we weren't relentless."
Winston-Salem Prep was certainly relentless on Tuesday, taking its first and final lead over Elkin with more than five minutes left in the first quarter. The Phoenix went on a 23-0 run, ending with a basket from Jahon Foster with 1:18 left in the first half. Winston-Salem Prep led 46-13 over the Buckin' Elks (10-16), ultimately ending their season with the program's most wins since 2012-13.
Coach Marcus Wilmoth of Elkin said he wasn't surprised.
"We played a different caliber athlete," said Wilmoth. "And it was obvious."
Winston-Salem Prep 85 Elkin 30
No. 31 Elkin;11;6;3;10;—;30
No. 2 Winston-Salem Prep;20;30;21;14;—;85
Elkin: Austin Longworth 6, Trevin Upchurch 5, Ty Parsons 4, Tyler Holcomb 3, Maston Renegar 2, Shane Price 2, McKendal Renegar 2, Landon Jackson 2.
Winston-Salem Prep: Stephen Minor 13, T.J. Mills 12, Anthony Sellars 12, Cam Sanderson 7, Tyler Ledwell 6, Jahon Foster 6, Jermaine Myers 6, Zaire Patterson 6, Jayden Penn 5, Dantae Watson 5, DeAngelo Lavalais 4, Tresean Stewart 3.
Records: Elkin (10-16), Winston-Salem Prep (18-8).
