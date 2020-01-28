Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Winston-Salem Prep junior guard Tresean Stewart (3) passes around a Bishop McGuinness defender in the third quarter of a Northwest 1-A boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Winston-Salem Prep in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Winston-Salem Prep Pheonix defeated the Bishop McGuinness Villains, 60-52.
T.J. Mills was sitting on the bench the last time the Winston-Salem Prep basketball team faced Bishop McGuinness. He had been looking forward to their next meeting since then — and that was nearly a year ago.
"That's the only game that's been on my mind," Mills said. "I had been preparing over the summer."
And Mills, a 6-foot-2 junior guard, got the game he wanted. Led by Mills' team-high 17 points, Winston-Salem Prep defeated Bishop McGuinness 60-52 at Green-Moore Gymnasium on Tuesday night. He was one of three players to score in double figures for the Phoenix, which remain undefeated in Northwest 1-A play this season. Stephen Minor had 14 points and Zaire Patterson added 11.
This win meant a lot to Mills. He suffered a dislocated elbow against the Villains (12-7, 2-3) during the conference tournament championship last season. Winston-Salem Prep came away with a 67-41 win, and Mills said his recovery took about five to six months.
Mills, who has averaged more than 16 points in his second season on varsity, said he spent the summer training for a return — and another shot at Bishop McGuinness.
"I didn't have a jump shot, so I had to work on my jump shot during the summer," Mills said. "I just elevated my game. And now, my coach trusts me, my teammates trust me.
"And, when I'm scoring, all the focus is on me so I get my teammates involved."
Mills said the Phoenix (12-6, 5-0) hadn't forgotten the last matchup against the Villains. That was back in March — Bishop McGuinness defeated Winston-Salem Prep 56-53 in the third round of the NCHSAA Class 1-A playoffs.
That game was the Villains' first victory against the Phoenix since 2009 — both seasons ending in state titles for Bishop McGuinness. That loss was on the team's mind, according to Coach Andre Gould of Winston-Salem Prep.
"I'm just glad it's over and we got this one out of the way because we needed to get the emotions out of the way," Gould said. "I knew it was going to be a little tough on us tonight because we were going to play with a lot of emotions — and the wrong kind of energy.
"I'm trying to get these guys to understand last year is last year, and I could really care less about it, to be honest with you."
It's been somewhat of a choppy season for the Villains, who dropped their third conference game to the Phoenix — their lone 70-47 win against South Stokes on Jan. 21. Coach Josh Thompson of Bishop McGuinness acknowledged some of that early inconsistency stemmed from looking back at the team's title run last year.
A close loss to the Phoenix, however, was telling.
"That we can compete with any team in the conference and, we feel, any team in the state," Thompson said. "... I thought we were right there the whole night."
