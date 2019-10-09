The Phoenix has already tied the mark for most wins since the program began five years ago.
The Phoenix will travel to Walnut Cove to kick off Northwest 1-A play against South Stokes. The Sauras, under first-year coach David Diamont, are entering conference play with their losses coming against Walkertown and Elkin.
Timothy Davis, the Phoenix's sophomore quarterback, has 1,355 passing yards and 19 touchdowns as the team has won five straight games. Running back Tresean Stewart has 759 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in that span as well — seven of them coming Sept. 13 in a 54-40 win against East Wilkes.
South Stokes quarterback Logan Nelson, a senior, has 793 passing yards and nine touchdowns through six games. Wide receiver Landon Parsons, a senior, has racked up 183 yards receiving and two touchdowns, while rushing for another 287 yards and scoring five rushing touchdowns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.