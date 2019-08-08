Day/time: Aug. 16, 6-10 p.m.
Location: West Wilkes High School
Teams: East Wilkes, Avery County, North Wilkes, Atkins, Wilkes Central, Hickory St. Stephens, West Wilkes, North Iredell
Admission: $5, free parking
The Wilkes County Jamboree kicks off Aug. 16, with eight teams slated to participate. The set of scrimmages has been an annual event for about three years. West Wilkes plays host to the jamboree for the first time, according to Todd Rutz, the high school's athletics director.
Each scrimmage at the Blackhawks' football stadium utilizes the full field, with just two teams showcased during a roughly hour-long window. Five area programs — East Wilkes, Atkins, North Wilkes, Wilkes Central and West Wilkes — are scheduled to participate. Rules for each scrimmage are determined by the coaches.
The Cardinals are scheduled to kick off the jamboree against Avery County at 6 p.m. North Wilkes follows an hour later, playing Atkins. Wilkes Central takes on St. Stephens at 8 p.m., with West Wilkes ending the night against North Iredell at 9 p.m.
Rutz said JV teams will also participate in scrimmages on the high school's practice field. That begins an hour ahead of the varsity event.