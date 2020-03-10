DURHAM — Coach George Marshall of the Henderson Collegiate boys basketball team described a conversation that occurred Jan. 4.
Winston-Salem Prep, led by longtime coach Andre Gould, was playing host to the Hoop Cities Invitational at Green-Moore Gymnasium. Henderson Collegiate got an invite to that 12-team showcase, taking on Charlotte Independence. Both hoped that the Pride and the Phoenix would meet for a state title in March.
Now at the end of the season, both programs will finally meet. Winston-Salem Prep, a No. 2 seed, faces No. 6 Henderson Collegiate in the NCHSAA Class 1-A championship on Saturday at N.C. State's Reynolds Coliseum.
The Pride (26-10) has reached the state title game for a second straight season after losing last March to Bishop McGuinness. Marshall discussed the matchup with the Phoenix (22-8) today during the NCHSAA's championship news conference.
On the Phoenix's senior captain
Stephen Minor, a 6-foot point guard, has averaged more than 14 points per game. The senior captain scored 96 points in five playoff victories in the Class 1-A West Region. That included 21 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in an 85-69 win over No. 3 Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter in the fourth round.
Gould called Minor "the anchor" during postgame player introductions after the win against No. 4 Chatham Charter in the West Region final.
But Marshall is familiar with Minor, having coached him at the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association's Top 100 showcase in June.
"The No. 1 thing that stands out, to me about him, is his leadership," Marshall said. "He is literally the ideal point guard for you to have. He's willing to do whatever it takes for his team to win — whether that's take charges, whether that's communicate, whether that's playing great defense, knock down open shots, shoot a high percentage from the line.
"And he's just a great kid and a great person."
On both coaches molding programs
Gould formed the basketball program at Winston-Salem Prep in 2004. The Phoenix is trying to claim its sixth Class 1-A title since 2008 in the program's eighth championship appearance.
Henderson Collegiate, a charter school that opened its doors in 2010 beginning with the fourth grade, has maintained a varsity team for only three seasons.
Marshall said he spoke with Gould leading up to the Pride's Class 1-A championship appearance last season, after Bishop McGuinness had beaten Winston-Salem Prep in the third round.
"We had never really talked before that time," Marshall said. "And, you know, one of the things he discussed was the hiccups and the bumps in the road you have to go through in order to get to a place where you're able to compete for state championships and do those things at a high level. From our standpoint, when we started, we're growing a grade level every single year. So, the first year we had middle school sports when our last year's graduating class was in seventh grade, they lost every game by 30 (points).
"So it's like, 'How do you go from that to this?' You have to learn and you have to grow — you have to be patient. He emphasized a lot of that when I talked to him last year, so he's been someone who I would consider just a partner in this basketball world and I'm really excited to compete against him for that reason."
