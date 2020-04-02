BOYS BASKETBALL

Atkins: Chris Beam, Jalante Edwards, Avante Matthews , Yusef Suggs

Carver: Curtis Wilborn

Forbush: Peyton Compton

North Forsyth: Dedric Hickman, Kedric Hickman, Marques Hurst, Lewis Walker

North Surry: Nick Badgett, Brett Johnson, Jahreece Lynch

Surry Central: Brady Woods

Walkertown: Shi Belcher, Cameron Wilkerson

West Stokes: Luke Mickey, Elan Muniz, Kelin Parsons, Isaac Spainhour

Player of the year: Isaac Spainhour (West Stokes)

Coach of the year: Dan Spainhour (West Stokes)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Atkins: Anabel Merriam

Carver: Tionna Wright

Forbush: Kyndall Ellison, Brittney Gammons, Hope Grimes, Parkley Hennings, Nicole Scott

North Forsyth: MaKayla Kinzer

North Surry: Callie Allen, Hannah Moxley

Surry Central: Megan Atkins, Mia McMillen, Carlie Via, Jordan Westmoreland

Walkertown: Jordan Butterfield, Khaliyan McCummings

West Stokes: Sydney Cromer, Emma Santoro, Bree Spainhour, Hannah Spainhour

Player of the year: Parkley Hennings (Forbush)

Coach of the year: Dillon Bobbitt (West Stokes)

BOYS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Atkins: Camryn Agee, Glenwood Allen, Ben Armentrout, Cameron Attucks, Adrian Dominques, Alex Graham, John Heafner, Jacobe Hooks, Nathan Jacobs, Jackson Lackey, Gerald Lane, Cole Meizsell, Iyanu Olajide, Walter Sellers

Carver: Jamaari Blackburn

Forbush: Nate Warden

North Surry: Isaiah Holcomb, Elijah Moore

Surry Central: Miles Fowler, Charlie Hernandez, Hector Morales, Eddy Osorio, Diego Vega, Elek Wyble

Walkertown: Elijah Bethune, Que’sean Brown, Dante Daniels, Jaeden Palmer, Jalen Wilds

West Stokes: Jacob Adkins, Jerry Adkins, Douglas Callihan, Cody Rakes

Athlete of the year: Gerald Lane (Atkins)

Coach of the year: Rufus Crouch (Atkins)

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Atkins: Mariana Becerra, Crystal Davis, Melanie Delgoda, Sierra Frontenot, Alyana Hale, Zoe Marazita, Celeste Neal, Marissa Todmann, Veronica Sherman

Carver: Madison Minga-Perry, Monet Reynolds

Forbush: Vianey Cortez, Bianca Gonzales, Madison Luffman, Mallory Martin, Emma Medwin, Lorena Mendoza, Sara Owens, Sara Wiedenhoft, Laura Wyrick

North Forsyth: Vanessa Jones

North Surry: Isabella Aparicio, Mckinley Cornell, Delaney Fulk, Melissa Mendoza, Weatherly Reeves

Surry Central: Sarah Brown, McKenzie Dawson, Brooklyn Lester, Peggy Prevette

Athlete of the year: Madison Minga-Perry (Carver)

Coach of the year: Stacy Goodson (Atkins)

BOYS SWIMMING

Atkins: Tate Altman, Andrew Bain, Coner Danielson, Nate Holder, James Morris, Landon Privette, Aaron Reyes, Mason Seely

Forbush: Nate Warden

North Surry: Garyn Bender, Nicholas Bryant, Kaymen Hodges, Matthew Holder, Alec Singleton, Hunter York

Surry Central: Daniel Atkins, Tanner Boone, Abbott Nixon, Nolan Poindexter, Jesse Vaughn

West Stokes: Nate Warden

Swimmer of the year: Nick Bryant (North Surry)

Coach of the year: Andrea Derflinger (Atkins)

GIRLS SWIMMING

Atkins: Sadie Austin, Caitlin Davis, Anna Geglowski, Alex Mallison, Zoe Marazita, Jessica Solomon

Forbush: Suzie Beamguard, Samantha Post

North Surry: Kara Bryant, Maddie Creed, Cassidy Hull, Cherokee Sexton, Kiersten Walker

Surry Central: Joanna Arroya, Gracie Brindle, Fernanda Camacho, Sara Collins, Audrey Poindexter

West Stokes: Presley Hartle, Maggie Hill, Hannah Miller, Ramsey Miller

Swimmer of the year: Sara Collins (Surry Central)

Coach of the year: Pat Erickson (West Stokes)

WRESTLING

Atkins: Kelvin Espinoza, Nick Polomski

Carver: Nathan Campbell

Forbush: Wayne Robichaud, Eli Thomas

North Forsyth: Anthony Brannon, Rodney Byers, Byron Hill, Justice Lawrence, Nasir Lawrence, Myquan Royster, Joseph Terry

North Surry: Mason Dollyhigh, Jonny Flores

Surry Central: Stephen Campbell, Karson Crouse, Johnny Hernandez, Jaylon Jones, Alex Kinton, Spencer Leclair, Brenden Pack, Jeremiah Price, Carter Snow

Walkertown: Landis Simms

West Stokes: Bryan Gordan, Phillip Lowman, Landon Neal, Cole Waddell

Wrestler of the year: Eli Thomas (Forbush)

Coach of the year: Mitch Overton (West Stokes)

Trish Moore

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments