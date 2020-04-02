BOYS BASKETBALL
Atkins: Chris Beam, Jalante Edwards, Avante Matthews , Yusef Suggs
Carver: Curtis Wilborn
Forbush: Peyton Compton
North Forsyth: Dedric Hickman, Kedric Hickman, Marques Hurst, Lewis Walker
North Surry: Nick Badgett, Brett Johnson, Jahreece Lynch
Surry Central: Brady Woods
Walkertown: Shi Belcher, Cameron Wilkerson
West Stokes: Luke Mickey, Elan Muniz, Kelin Parsons, Isaac Spainhour
Player of the year: Isaac Spainhour (West Stokes)
Coach of the year: Dan Spainhour (West Stokes)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Atkins: Anabel Merriam
Carver: Tionna Wright
Forbush: Kyndall Ellison, Brittney Gammons, Hope Grimes, Parkley Hennings, Nicole Scott
North Forsyth: MaKayla Kinzer
North Surry: Callie Allen, Hannah Moxley
Surry Central: Megan Atkins, Mia McMillen, Carlie Via, Jordan Westmoreland
Walkertown: Jordan Butterfield, Khaliyan McCummings
West Stokes: Sydney Cromer, Emma Santoro, Bree Spainhour, Hannah Spainhour
Player of the year: Parkley Hennings (Forbush)
Coach of the year: Dillon Bobbitt (West Stokes)
BOYS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Atkins: Camryn Agee, Glenwood Allen, Ben Armentrout, Cameron Attucks, Adrian Dominques, Alex Graham, John Heafner, Jacobe Hooks, Nathan Jacobs, Jackson Lackey, Gerald Lane, Cole Meizsell, Iyanu Olajide, Walter Sellers
Carver: Jamaari Blackburn
Forbush: Nate Warden
North Surry: Isaiah Holcomb, Elijah Moore
Surry Central: Miles Fowler, Charlie Hernandez, Hector Morales, Eddy Osorio, Diego Vega, Elek Wyble
Walkertown: Elijah Bethune, Que’sean Brown, Dante Daniels, Jaeden Palmer, Jalen Wilds
West Stokes: Jacob Adkins, Jerry Adkins, Douglas Callihan, Cody Rakes
Athlete of the year: Gerald Lane (Atkins)
Coach of the year: Rufus Crouch (Atkins)
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Atkins: Mariana Becerra, Crystal Davis, Melanie Delgoda, Sierra Frontenot, Alyana Hale, Zoe Marazita, Celeste Neal, Marissa Todmann, Veronica Sherman
Carver: Madison Minga-Perry, Monet Reynolds
Forbush: Vianey Cortez, Bianca Gonzales, Madison Luffman, Mallory Martin, Emma Medwin, Lorena Mendoza, Sara Owens, Sara Wiedenhoft, Laura Wyrick
North Forsyth: Vanessa Jones
North Surry: Isabella Aparicio, Mckinley Cornell, Delaney Fulk, Melissa Mendoza, Weatherly Reeves
Surry Central: Sarah Brown, McKenzie Dawson, Brooklyn Lester, Peggy Prevette
Athlete of the year: Madison Minga-Perry (Carver)
Coach of the year: Stacy Goodson (Atkins)
BOYS SWIMMING
Atkins: Tate Altman, Andrew Bain, Coner Danielson, Nate Holder, James Morris, Landon Privette, Aaron Reyes, Mason Seely
Forbush: Nate Warden
North Surry: Garyn Bender, Nicholas Bryant, Kaymen Hodges, Matthew Holder, Alec Singleton, Hunter York
Surry Central: Daniel Atkins, Tanner Boone, Abbott Nixon, Nolan Poindexter, Jesse Vaughn
West Stokes: Nate Warden
Swimmer of the year: Nick Bryant (North Surry)
Coach of the year: Andrea Derflinger (Atkins)
GIRLS SWIMMING
Atkins: Sadie Austin, Caitlin Davis, Anna Geglowski, Alex Mallison, Zoe Marazita, Jessica Solomon
Forbush: Suzie Beamguard, Samantha Post
North Surry: Kara Bryant, Maddie Creed, Cassidy Hull, Cherokee Sexton, Kiersten Walker
Surry Central: Joanna Arroya, Gracie Brindle, Fernanda Camacho, Sara Collins, Audrey Poindexter
West Stokes: Presley Hartle, Maggie Hill, Hannah Miller, Ramsey Miller
Swimmer of the year: Sara Collins (Surry Central)
Coach of the year: Pat Erickson (West Stokes)
WRESTLING
Atkins: Kelvin Espinoza, Nick Polomski
Carver: Nathan Campbell
Forbush: Wayne Robichaud, Eli Thomas
North Forsyth: Anthony Brannon, Rodney Byers, Byron Hill, Justice Lawrence, Nasir Lawrence, Myquan Royster, Joseph Terry
North Surry: Mason Dollyhigh, Jonny Flores
Surry Central: Stephen Campbell, Karson Crouse, Johnny Hernandez, Jaylon Jones, Alex Kinton, Spencer Leclair, Brenden Pack, Jeremiah Price, Carter Snow
Walkertown: Landis Simms
West Stokes: Bryan Gordan, Phillip Lowman, Landon Neal, Cole Waddell
Wrestler of the year: Eli Thomas (Forbush)
Coach of the year: Mitch Overton (West Stokes)
