West Stokes junior Kelin Parsons (13) runs the ball on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Journal Photo by Andrew Dye) 20181013w_spt_atkinsfootball

Coach: Jimmy Upchurch

2018 record: 11-2 (6-0 Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A)

2018 NCHSAA Class 2-AA playoff performance: Second round (51-14 loss to Catawba Bandys)

Standout returners: Amon Conrad, QB (743 yards rushing, 12 touchdowns); Chris Brown, HB/CB (978 yards rushing, 17 touchdowns, 46 tackles, 5 tackles for losses); Kelin Parsons, WR/CB (726 yards receiving, 12 touchdowns (89 tackles, 5 tackles for losses)

2019 schedule:

Aug. 23: vs. South Stokes

Aug. 30: at Mount Airy

Sept. 13: vs. North Stokes

Sept. 20: vs. East Surry

Sept. 27: vs. Surry Central

Oct. 4: vs. Atkins

Oct. 11: at Carver

Oct. 18: at North Surry

Oct. 25: at Walkertown

Nov. 1: at North Forsyth

Nov. 8: vs. Forbush

