Coach: Jimmy Upchurch
2018 record: 11-2 (6-0 Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A)
2018 NCHSAA Class 2-AA playoff performance: Second round (51-14 loss to Catawba Bandys)
Standout returners: Amon Conrad, QB (743 yards rushing, 12 touchdowns); Chris Brown, HB/CB (978 yards rushing, 17 touchdowns, 46 tackles, 5 tackles for losses); Kelin Parsons, WR/CB (726 yards receiving, 12 touchdowns (89 tackles, 5 tackles for losses)
2019 schedule:
Aug. 23: vs. South Stokes
Aug. 30: at Mount Airy
Sept. 13: vs. North Stokes
Sept. 20: vs. East Surry
Sept. 27: vs. Surry Central
Oct. 4: vs. Atkins
Oct. 11: at Carver
Oct. 18: at North Surry
Oct. 25: at Walkertown
Nov. 1: at North Forsyth
Nov. 8: vs. Forbush