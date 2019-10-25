WALKERTOWN — Walkertown learned a painful lesson against West Stokes on Friday night.
Giving up big plays can prove disastrous.
Riding the crest of an impressive win streak, the Wildcats continued their steamroller ways with a 31-0 road victory. West Stokes remains undefeated in the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A Conference at 5-0.
“The big plays we had made all the difference,” said Coach Jimmy Upchurch of West Stokes, whose team is averaging 37.2 points a game in league play.
“We made the plays when we had to make them. This season didn’t start off too well for us, because having so many new starters who had to learn a new scheme. But each week, we’ve gradually gotten better.”
In the early going, it appeared Walkertown was primed to give West Stokes all it could handle.
At the start of the second quarter, the Wolfpack seemed to be on the verge of scoring with a first-and-goal at the Wildcats’ 4-yard line.
That’s when the momentum started to turn. An illegal procedure penalty moved the ball back 5 yards.
On the next play, Walkertown quarterback Zion Conrad tried to squeeze a pass through a tight window, and it turned out to be an ill-considered decision.
Wildcats cornerback Chris Brown picked off the pass near the goal line and ran 98 yards untouched down the left sideline for the game’s first score.
Amon Conrad connected with Kellin Parsons for the two-point conversion to put the visitors up 8-0.
Midway through the quarter, the Wildcats struck again.
This time, Conrad broke loose on a 56-yard run on a keeper after faking to Brown, who is West Stokes’ leading rusher.
Five plays later, Brown scored another touchdown from 2 yards out and Parsons ran for the PAT to give West Stokes a 16-0 halftime cushion.
“We played well early,” said Coach Rodney McKoy of Walkertown. “As things turned out, we never recovered psychologically from that pick-six. Plus, we never played with consistency after the first half. While it’s true that we have improved a lot, we still have a way go.
“Our goal is to build this program to get to the level where West Stokes is right now.”
Brown, who had 643 rushing yards and nine touchdowns entering the game, delivered the most spectacular play of the night with a little under nine minutes left in the third quarter.
Conrad slipped a screen pass to Brown, who dodged and darted past defenders on an 80-yard touchdown reception. It was his third score of the game.
Parsons ran for the conversion to put the Wildcats up 24-0.
West Stokes added its final score with just under eight minutes to go in the fourth quarter. Conrad threw a 15-yard touchdown pass , his third of the game, to Parsons to conclude the scoring.
The Wildcats had 259 total offensive yards.
Que Brown and William Slater combined for 118 rushing yards for Walkertown.
West Stokes 31 Walkertown 0
West Stokes 0 16 8 7 — 31 Walkertown 0 0 0 0 — 0
WS — Chris Brown 98 interception return (Kelin Parsons pass from Amon Conrad)
WS — Brown 2 run (Parsons run)
WS — Brown 80 pass from Conrad (Parsons run)
WS — Parsons 15 pass from Conrad (Jerry Adkins kick)
Records: West Stokes 6-3, 5-0 Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A; Walkertown 6-3, 2-3.
