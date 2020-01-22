KING — Isaac Spainhour was prepared for a "dog fight" that the West Stokes boys basketball team knew was likely.
The game lived up to the 6-foot-3 senior's expectations. With two seconds remaining, Spainhour drained a 3-pointer from the left wing to keep the Wildcats undefeated in the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A.
West Stokes knocked off North Forsyth 54-51 on Wednesday night with that shot; Spainhour held his follow-through briefly as the crowd roared. Spainhour finished with 13 points — one of three starters in double figures, along with Elan Muniz's game-high 23 and 11 from Kelin Parsons.
"Coach drew up a play, and I wanted to get a shot off," said Spainhour. "So, I just kind of let it go. I had an opening."
It was quite a victory for the Wildcats (12-3, 7-0), after a rough performance against undefeated Mount Tabor on Monday afternoon. The Spartans, who are rated the top team in the NCHSAA Class 3-A rankings by MaxPreps, routed West Stokes 55-41 with Spainhour and Muniz held to 11 points combined — just two in the second half.
Coach Dan Spainhour of West Stokes said Muniz's 3-pointers were key in sustaining the top spot in conference standings with the win over North Forsyth. Muniz, a 6-4 senior, made seven — four in the second half.
But West Stokes got off to a slow start, trailing 14-3 with 3:24 remaining after a Jelijah Morris-Smith 3-pointer. The Wildcats responded with Amon Conrad, Muniz and Isaac Spainhour piecing together eight points. West Stokes finished the first quarter trailing 16-11.
The Wildcats eventually ended the first half ahead. A basket from Parsons with 54 seconds remaining gave them a 28-26 lead — and they held it until the final minute of the game.
"The way the thing started, we could've gotten blown out of there," said Dan Spainhour. "I thought at halftime we were in pretty good shape, if we could just get to where we could score. I thought we moved the ball better.
"It seemed like every time we got a working margin, they came back and made a play or we gave up something."
The Vikings (12-5, 5-2), who entered the game tied with Atkins for second place in conference standings, bounced back after trailing 50-42 following a Muniz's 3-pointer with 1:40 left. Marquez Hurst scored 13 points — five in the fourth quarter.
Lewis Walker's basket tied the game 51-51 with 20 seconds remaining. Coach James Wilhelmi called it a "tough one."
"As they've showed me all year, we have a resilient bunch," Wilhelmi said. "We could've folded and we did not. We just kept fighting.
"Unfortunately, a few things didn't go our way in the final seconds. But I was proud of the effort."
West Stokes 54 North Forsyth 51
North Forsyth;16;10;10;15;—;51
West Stokes;11;17;10;16;—;54
North Forsyth: Kedric Hickman 15, Marquez Hurst 13, Lewis Walker 9, Dedric Hickman 8, Jelijah Morris-Smith 6.
West Stokes: Elan Muniz 23, Isaac 13, Kelin Parsons 11, Luke Mickey 4, Amon Conrad 3.
Records: West Stokes (12-3, 7-0 Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A), North Forsyth (12-5, 5-2).
