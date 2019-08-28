West Stokes travels to Surry County on Friday night, taking on Mount Airy at Wallace Shelton Stadium.
Both the Wildcats and Granite Bears lost their season openers last week. Mount Airy was defeated by Starmount, which appeared in the Class 1-AA West Region final last year. West Stokes lost 12-8 to South Stokes, marking the start of Coach David Diamont's career with the Sauras.
The Wildcats replaced Tyler Smith, now a freshman at Winston-Salem State, at quarterback with Amon Conrad. The senior scored the only touchdown of the night while rushing nearly 80 yards for West Stokes. The Wildcats also returned offensive weapons like running back Chris Brown, who ran in a two-point conversion.
A victory for the Wildcats on Friday would be their first win against the Granite Bears since a 27-20 win in the second week of the 2015 season. Mount Airy has won the past three meetings between the two teams.
