Walkertown sophomore free safety Gerald Hardy (8) celebrates with his teammates after intercepting a pass on Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019 in Walkertown, N.C.

West Stokes lost three of its first four games of the season. Since kicking off conference play Sept. 27 in the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A, the Wildcats have won four straight games. The team's next stop is a road matchup against Walkertown on Friday.

The Wildcats have outscored opponents 153-33 in four conference games. Chris Brown, a senior, leads the team with 643 rushing yards and nine touchdowns this season. Kelin Parsons has recorded 642 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.

Walkertown, which defeated Forbush 29-7 on Oct. 18, has the most wins the program has seen in a season since 2016. That last occurred under Josh Pardue, when the Wolfpack finished 7-6 overall.

Leading the Wolfpack's offense, quarterback Zion Conrad has thrown for 578 yards and six touchdowns this season. K.J. Greer, a senior wide receiver, has recorded 412 yards and six touchdowns — two of which came against the Falcons.

