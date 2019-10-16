Both teams are tied for first place as they get set to play this important Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A game Friday night in Toast.
West Stokes has been dominant in its first three WPAC 2-A games this season, outscoring its opponents 132-24. The Wildcats are coming off a 47-0 win last week against Carver.
North Surry, under first-year Coach Patrick Taylor, squeaked past Forbush 20-19 last week.
