Jeremiah Howard (55) of North Forsyth tackles quarterback Jaquez Sims (8) of Carver in the second quarter of a Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A football game in late September. 

West Stokes can clinch at least a tie for first place with a win at North Forsyth. The Wildcats struggled earlier in the season, but since conference play started, they have been dominant in the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A.

It's possible for West Stokes to clinch the outright conference championship if it wins and North Surry loses against Atkins.

The Vikings are much improved under first-year Coach Jay Blair, who replaced Pete Gilchrist after they finished 0-11 last season. North Forsyth has won three of its past five games after going winless in nonconference play.

