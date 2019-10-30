West Stokes can clinch at least a tie for first place with a win at North Forsyth. The Wildcats struggled earlier in the season, but since conference play started, they have been dominant in the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A.
It's possible for West Stokes to clinch the outright conference championship if it wins and North Surry loses against Atkins.
The Vikings are much improved under first-year Coach Jay Blair, who replaced Pete Gilchrist after they finished 0-11 last season. North Forsyth has won three of its past five games after going winless in nonconference play.
