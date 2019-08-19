Coach: Adrian Snow
2018 record: 8-4 (4-1 Central Piedmont 4-A)
2018 NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoff performance: First round (34-20 loss to Reagan)
Standout returners: G'mone Wilson, RB (1,570 yards rushing, 115 yards receiving, 16 total touchdowns); Jared Wilson, OT (40 knockdown blocks); Giovanni Ricciardi, LB (92 tackles, 2 sacks, 8 pass breakups)
2019 schedule:
Aug. 23: vs. Greensboro Dudley
Aug. 30: at Mooresville
Sept. 6: vs. North Mecklenburg
Sept. 13: at High Point Central
Sept. 20: vs. Mount Tabor
Oct. 4: at Greensboro Page
Oct. 11: at East Forsyth
Oct. 18: vs. Davie County
Oct. 25: at Reynolds
Nov. 1: vs. Reagan
Nov. 8: at Glenn