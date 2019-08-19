WestForsyth

West Forsyth running back G'mone Wilson (1) scored total touchdowns and had close to 1,700 total yards in 2018.

Coach: Adrian Snow

2018 record: 8-4 (4-1 Central Piedmont 4-A)

2018 NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoff performance: First round (34-20 loss to Reagan)

Standout returners: G'mone Wilson, RB (1,570 yards rushing, 115 yards receiving, 16 total touchdowns); Jared Wilson, OT (40 knockdown blocks); Giovanni Ricciardi, LB (92 tackles, 2 sacks, 8 pass breakups)

2019 schedule:

Aug. 23: vs. Greensboro Dudley

Aug. 30: at Mooresville

Sept. 6: vs. North Mecklenburg

Sept. 13: at High Point Central

Sept. 20: vs. Mount Tabor

Oct. 4: at Greensboro Page

Oct. 11: at East Forsyth

Oct. 18: vs. Davie County

Oct. 25: at Reynolds

Nov. 1: vs. Reagan

Nov. 8: at Glenn

