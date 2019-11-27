Thanksgiving is always a good benchmark for high school football teams in North Carolina. The reason being teams playing this time of the season are deep in the playoffs.
Two such teams will be battling for that extra wishbone on Friday at Jerry Peoples Stadium in Clemmons when No. 10 Charlotte Vance travels to play No. 3 West Forsyth in the state quarterfinals of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs.
"It's nothing a little different," Coach Adrian Snow of West Forsyth said of playing Thanksgiving week. "We are going to practice on Thursday where normally we don't. But we're going bring them in Thursday for a little bit and let them run around. But for the most part we ain't going to have many issues there."
The Titans last played in the quarterfinals in 2015.
West Forsyth (11-1) reached the third round of the playoffs with its 28-12 win last week against rival Reagan, which was the No. 11 seed. Vance (10-2) upset No. 2 Charlotte Mallard Creek 13-7. Cougars tight end Stefon Thompson scored the game-winning touchdown with 48 seconds left on a 33-yard pass from quarterback Austin Grier.
West Forsyth's offense was hitting on all cylinders last week against Reagan. Running back Zy Dillard rushed for 117 yards on 22 carries and scored a touchdown, and G'mone Wilson scored a rushing touchdown as well. Quarterback Jalen Ferguson threw two touchdown passes.
However, during the third quarter, Wilson went down with an injury.
"I had to step up to him. I still got him because he was making big plays, so it was time for me to play like he was doing," Dillard said. "I told him I had him, told him to keep his head up. We're going to keep it alive for him. So hopefully he is back this week."
That's a question hanging over this matchup for the Titans.
"It's above my pay grade," Snow said Tuesday of Wilson's status for Friday.
Stopping the Titans' running game will be a focal point for the Cougars' defense. Vance has outscored its opponents 343-120, giving up an average of 10 points per game. Thompson, who also plays linebacker, has 130 tackles, 10 sacks, four forced fumbles and three interceptions.
Vance's two losses came against Mallard Creek and Cornelius Hough, and the Cougars finished third in the I-Meck 4-A behind those two teams.
"It's better to be under the radar as opposed to being the Mallard Creeks where everybody's gunning for you," Coach Glenwood Ferebee of Vance said. "And we came out gunning for Mallard Creek, and we came out with the win."
Snow wants people to know that just because Vance is the No. 10 seed doesn't mean the Titans are heavily favored to win.
"They're talented," Snow said. "Defensively, I think that's where everybody kind of sticks out...They're just athletic all over the board when it comes to defense and what they do. Offensively, the quarterback, he's slippery, he's talented, does a really job for them.
Grier has passed for 2,773 yards and 13 touchdowns has thrown seven interceptions. Running back Joseph Morris has 670 rushing yards on 101 carries.
"The offense shows splashes and spurts, but it's one of those things that we've got to be consistent," Ferebee said. "Just like last week, against Mallard Creek, that last drive, we went like 82 yards to score. And yet week-in and week-out we'll have a couple of those drives, but it hasn't been consistent."
Despite big wins against big conference rivals last week, both Vance and West Forsyth know that nothing carries over to this week.
"We're going to stay locked in, and we're going to stay focused, and we're going to take them serious," Dillard said.
