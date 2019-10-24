For most of the past 10 years Reagan, Mount Tabor and Davie County have controlled the Central Piedmont 4-A in volleyball.
That all changed this season when West Forsyth won the conference title and the conference-tournament title. Mount Tabor has been playing in the Piedmont Triad 3-A since 2017, and since then it’s been Reagan and Davie County vying for the top spot in the conference.
West Forsyth is 22-4 overall and finished 9-1 in the conference this season. The Titans also defeated Reagan in straight sets in the conference-tournament semifinals on Tuesday, and in Wednesday’s championship, it they lost the first set to Davie, but they won the next three sets.
“I think at the end of last season I knew that the potential was there,” said Coach Lauren Gillon of the Titans. “We graduated a big senior class last year, but I guess the now-junior class has consistently been just a really tight-knit group.”
And with success comes a high seed in the playoffs. The NCHSAA released the draws for the four classes on Thursday, and the Titans are the No. 4 overall seed in the Class 4-A Western Regional. They will get a first-round bye on Saturday and will play the winner of Saturday’s game between No. 20 Greensboro Page (11-12) at No. 13 Indian Trail Porter Ridge (18-6), in Tuesday’s second round.
Teams in all four classes will play six rounds with each championship scheduled for Nov. 9 at Capel Arena at Fayetteville State.
“I think it’s good for the girls,” Gillon said of the bye. “I think at this point in the season, in my opinion, some coaches get it wrong. I think the kids need rest. We had a short practice today. We’ll have a short practice (Friday). It’s all about keeping them healthy, focusing on who we’re going to play, what our game plan needs to be.”
West Forsyth defeated Reagan 25-22, 25-19, 25-17 in the semifinals of the conference tournament, and the Titans defeated Davie County 20-25, 26-24, 25-18, 25-22 Wednesday to win the conference championship.
“I had an iffy feeling just knowing how competitive Davie is,” Gillon said. “They have solid players that make it really hard for hitters to score because they have such good ball control and defense. I was a little nervous that first, coming off another win over Reagan, which was a rival school, I was hoping we could muster up enough intensity again to take on Davie.”
Gillon is in her 10th season as the head coach for the Titans, and this is the best season they’ve had since they were 21-7 overall in 2014 and finished in a three-way tie for first place at 10-2 in the conference with Mount Tabor and Reagan.
“Five years ago, we had some success that we hadn’t had in a while − winning the conference, winning the conference tournament,” Gillon said. “That was my fifth year as a coach, and now we’re in another five years and kind of doing the same thing.”
Four of the six Central Piedmont 4-A teams made the tournament. In Class 1-A, seven area teams made it including No. 2 East Surry (23-3), which plays host to No. 31 Andrews (4-14) at 3 p.m. in Saturday’s first round.
In Class 2-A, nine area teams made it. Forbush (17-9) is highest-seeded area team at No. 7 and will play host to No. 26 North Lincoln (11-11) at 4 p.m. in Saturday’s first round.
Forbush won the conference won the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A at 13-1, but the Falcons lost to West Stokes 25-22, 13-25, 25-14, 26-24 in the conference-tournament championship Wednesday night.
“It was pretty tough,” said Coach Ginger Hamric of Forbush. “But they’re young and they’re, I’ve got to remember some of them don’t even have their license. I try not to chew on them too bad.”
