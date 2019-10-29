CLEMMONS − So much for rust being an issue for the West Forsyth volleyball team.
Having not played since winning last week's Central Piedmont 4-A tournament, the No. 4 Titans routed No. 20 Greensboro Page 25-19, 25-17, 25-14 in the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A tournament.
West Forsyth (23-4), which received a first-round bye, will play host to No. 5 Cornelius Hough (21-6), which defeated No. 12 Scotland County 3-0, on Thursday night in the third round.
"I thought they were going to be a lot more competitive than they actually were," said junior Kennedy Hairston of the Titans. "They were competitive and scrappy, but I feel like we came together in the end and really competed to our high level."
Senior Madie Lichty said, despite the win, that they could still improve before Thursday's game.
"I think we have a lot to work on for the next round, but we played really scrappy," she said. "We got a lot of balls up and if we just continue to play with hustle, I think we'll go pretty far."
Coach Lauren Gillon of West Forsyth said, that while the Titans were off Saturday night, she went to scout Page in Indian Trail against No. 13 Porter Ridge.
"It was actually a little bit tougher than I thought it would be," she said. "So I went and watched them on Saturday, and they have some great players. I coach some of them in travel ball, so I kind of knew what to expect a little bit from some of those players. But their defense was a lot better and they were a lot scrappier than what I saw on Saturday."
The Pirates (12-13) knew that they were going to have a difficult test against the Titans.
"We were underdogs last one. We were definitely the underdogs in this one," said Coach Jeffrey Mei of Page. "They had a shot. They gave it all. We had a lot of errors. We had a point where they could've probably played a little bit better, but it is what it is. Overall, I think the girls gave it their all. They fought really well."
Page led 12-10 in the first set when Gillon called timeout.
"At that point it was just like a lack of intensity and energy," she said. "I think we were doing the right things, but we weren't really aggressive. And so we weren't attacking in the serve. Our blocking was a little loose, so I just kind of let them know we needed to refine those things, be a little bit more aggressive in our movements and what we're doing. And that kind of turned the switch on and propelled us."
West Forsyth took charge from there and had a 19-15 lead before Mei called timeout. The Titans closed out the set and won 25-19.
"In practice we work on a lot of situations where we're down and we have to come back to be able to win," Lichty said. "And also just our hustle and just our ability to get balls up and score points helps us come back from behind."
West Forsyth maintained its momentum in the second set and never trailed after taking advantage of some Page mistakes. The Titans, ahead 23-17, won the last two points to win the set.
"We knew coming in that their defense and serve receives struggles at times," Lichty said. "And we took advantage of our aggressive serving and our hard swings and tips."
Hairston, who is one of the primary hitters for the Titans, agreed with Lichty's assessment of the Titans.
"They run a 5-1, which means they don't have a middle blocker," Hairston said. "So it really helped me a lot with knowing they don't really have a block against me, so I got to place the ball where I wanted to."
After the losing the first two sets, the Pirates led 2-0. The Titans tied it 2-2, and at 6-6, the Titans won the next two points to take an 8-6 lead.
"It's just kind of keeping them focused," Gillon said. "The words that I need to use, and I use a lot with them are relentless ruthless. Just relentless in the pursuit of the ball and making sure we're not getting sloppy with that. And ruthless with the points. The game's all about points, so we have to want more points than the other team."
The Titans pulled away from there and won the third set and the match going away.
"They seem ready," Gillon said. "They're focused. They want to do it. They accomplished the goals that we set at the beginning of the year, was to take it one game at a time. And they did that. And we said if we did that it would lead to success and it did."
