Jared Wilson tried to resist, but a debate with his mother was bound to be a losing battle.
At the time, he was an incoming freshman at West Forsyth High School. Wilson's mother, Allie, had a desire for her roughly 6-foot, 270-pound son to play football.
Growing up, a Riddell helmet and pads — even youth leagues — were unfamiliar to Wilson. His middle school years at Forsyth Academy were spent playing anything but football. And he never considered it, either.
Wilson played two years of basketball, another four of soccer. He competed with the Stars of the Piedmont Soccer Alliance before joining his middle school team.
But, as Wilson puts it, his mother "made" him play football.
Wilson repeatedly told her that he didn't plan on playing at West Forsyth. Every time, she had a comeback — the opposite response. He refused daily for about a week, before caving.
Wilson then attended workouts with the Titans in the summer of 2017. Allie Wilson believed her son could play football, and his build certainly helped in making a case.
"The first conversation didn't go so well," Wilson said, smiling. "But I did the summer workouts and I was like, 'I'll give it a try. I'm a freshman.'
"And then I was like, 'I'll play another year.' Then sophomore year, I said, 'All right, I want to play football now.' My mom was happy, everyone was happy for me, so I just rolled with it."
A mother's suggestion — mandate, really — has become a potential college football career. Wilson, now a rising junior offensive tackle, has received nine scholarship offers from Division I programs in the SEC, ACC, Conference USA and MAC after just a year on the Titans' varsity team.
Wilson wasn’t on the varsity team during his freshman year, spending that season strictly on the JV team.
Wilson was navigating a new sport, and he had plenty of moments that stuck, including the first time he lined up across from KJ Henry, who was rated sixth nationally by ESPN as a defensive end.
It did not go well for Wilson, who was knocked around by the now redshirt freshman at Clemson. Wilson, though, laughed it off, enjoying the hits he took on the Titans' scout team as well.
Luckily, Wilson was being mentored of seasoned players such as Lyo Ballard, a senior lineman during that season.
And he learned plenty.
"He taught me a lot of things — taught me steps, looking at the defensive lineman, how his feet are set and what hand is down, what way they should go," said Wilson, now 6-4 and 330 pounds. "I really appreciated that from him."
Moving up to the varsity team was a challenge, though. Wilson admits his technique as a lineman needed work, and he spent the summer of 2018 poring over a playbook.
He was still somewhat of a novice at the start of his sophomore year, too. Wilson's first varsity game, a 26-7 win over Lake Norman on Aug. 17, was nerve-wracking. He was finally on the big stage.
Allie, who never missed a JV game, has been in the stands at all but one game during his varsity career — a 41-26 loss to Oscar Smith in Chesapeake, Va., the week after the game against Lake Norman.
WIlson ended the season with 40 knockdown blocks. And Adrian Snow, the head coach at West Forsyth, has witnessed Wilson’s growth first-hand.
"I think the biggest thing is he's starting to understand football," Snow said. "He's never played it, and then you start playing it — that's a big deal.
"It's almost like teaching a new language, and he's grown into that."
Wilson drummed up interest from college programs during and after his sophomore season. It was the moment he realized playing football beyond high school was possible.
The attention came quickly, which at first was a surprise. His success turned into scholarship offers, gathering nine in a little more than a month.
Wilson received his first offer from Syracuse on May 20 in a meeting with Steve Stanard, a defensive ends coach with the Orange, in Snow's office at West Forsyth. He kept the news to himself, until speaking with Allie. According to Wilson, he spent the whole day smiling.
Eight more scholarship offers were extended in June — Duke, Akron, Charlotte, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, N.C. State and Clemson. Conversations between Wilson and his mother now pertain to college.
"She asks me what I think college will be like," Wilson said. "And I give her the same answer every single time: 'Mom, I don't know because I'm not there yet.'
"But she talks a lot about different colleges. She goes on her own and looks up stuff about the colleges — not really the football part, but the education part. She's really big on that."
It's not shocking. Wilson describes their bond as "unbreakable."
She even placed him on a diet after the end of his first season on varsity. He weighed about 360 pounds in January. A five-month routine of baked or grilled chicken paired with asparagus and brown rice led Wilson to lose 30 pounds.
Wilson has Allie to thank for guiding him to the football field. As he approaches a new season, he hopes to pass on his knowledge to younger teammates.
Wilson never forgot what it was like as a fledgling on the field.
"I see them teaching me and teaching the other guys. I know that they're a little older, a little more experienced," Wilson said. "I always used to tell myself that when I got that opportunity — a junior or senior — (I wanted) to coach up the younger guys.
"I know how much better I got from them teaching me."