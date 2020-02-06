WestForsythFB

Jared Wilson (56) takes the field for the Titan's game against Mount Tabor on Sept. 20 in Clemmons. The junior offensive lineman decommitted from Georgia on Thursday morning.

 Andrew Dye/Journal

Jared Wilson is searching for the right fit again.

The junior offensive lineman with the West Forsyth football team has decommitted from Georgia, according to a note posted via Twitter on Thursday morning. Wilson, a 6-foot-4 and 325-pound tackle, received a scholarship offer from the Bulldogs — one of now 14 programs spanning the SEC, ACC, Conference USA and MAC — over the summer. He verbally committed to Georgia on Nov. 7.

Jared Wilson, West Forsyth junior offensive lineman, on Dec. 12 in Winston-Salem.

"Georgia remains one of the top choices for my college academic and football career but at this time, my family and I believe that we need to fully explore all the options that are available," Wilson's note read. "I have an immense amount of respect for The University of Georgia and for their interest in me. It was hard for me to say I was committed to UGA while visiting other schools.

"At this time I am re-opening my recruitment and de-committing from the University of Georgia. No interviews please."

Wilson, who made the Journal's All-Northwest team and the Associated Press' all-state team, in November said the offer from Georgia came after a workout with Sam Pittman, who at the time was the Bulldogs' associate head coach for the offensive line, on June 11. It was one of eight offers — including Duke, Akron, Charlotte, South Carolina, N.C. State, Clemson and North Carolina — he racked up in less than a month.

Pittman has a solid track record of molding his linemen into NFL prospects, but he left to become head coach at Arkansas in December.

Since then, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has visited Wilson, and the player also has received offers from Florida State, Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi State and Missouri.

