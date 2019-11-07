Jared Wilson has been playing football less than three years. And in that short span, he's attracted attention from plenty of college programs.
Wilson, a junior offensive lineman at West Forsyth, announced his verbal commitment to Georgia on Thursday morning in a post from his Twitter account. Rated a 3-star prospect by 247Sports, he received nine Division I scholarship offers from programs in the SEC, ACC, Conference USA and MAC.
Recruitment 100% closed.@KirbySmartUGA @CoachSamPittman @ChadSimmons_ @ReuseRecruiting @WF_Football pic.twitter.com/lSMOzDNLYs— Jared Wilson🙏🏽💪🏾 (@j_wilson55) November 7, 2019
"First I would like to thank God for letting me receive the blessings that I have, next I would like to thank my mother and family, they are the reason I work so hard and I thank them for supporting me through this process, I would like to thank my coaches, teammates and trainers for developing me to the player I have become," the Twitter post read.
The 6-foot-4, 325-pound standout had never put on pads or worn a helmet prior to enrolling at West Forsyth as a freshman in 2017. Wilson's mother, Allie, "made" him play football, he said. She believed her son could, though.
Wilson played the 2017 season on the Titans' JV team before moving up to the varsity team in 2018 as a sophomore. He ended that season with 40 knockdown blocks as the Titans finished 8-4. As a sophomore, he received those nine scholarship offers in the span of a month; Syracuse was the first.
Following the initial offer from the Orange, Wilson racked up offers from Duke, Akron, Charlotte, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, N.C. State and Clemson.
He's part of a line that has helped the Titans' offense outscore opponents 418-142. West Forsyth (9-1, 3-1 Central Piedmont 4-A) faces Glenn (7-3, 3-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in a winner-take-all game for the conference title.
