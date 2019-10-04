No. 7 West Forsyth 26
No. 10 Page 7
Site: Marion Kirby Stadium, Greensboro
Why the Titans won: Although each of West Forsyth’s vaunted rushers (G’Mone Wilson, Zyheir Dillard and quarterback Jalen Ferguson) scored once, it was the 73-yard passing touchdown from Ferguson to CJ Graham that opened the scoring at Marion Kirby. Going to the pass early opened some early holes for the Titans’ runners.
Why the Pirates lost: You can’t keep capping solid drives with fumbles and interceptions, especially in the end zone. The Pirates were remarkably good on offense for most of the game despite losing Jeiel Melton in the first half, compounding the injury woes on Alma Pinnix.
Stars:
West Forsyth — RB G’Money Wilson, 8 carries, 135 yards, 1 TD; QB Jalen Ferguson 9-for-13, 182 yards, 1 TD.
Page — QB Javondre Paige, 21 carries, 69 yards, 7-for-13, 104 yards, TD.
The big play(s):
Once again, the Pirates’ first drive ended with a dropped pass followed by a blocked field goal attempt. On its next try, Page drove down to the West Forsyth 10 before a Paige pass was picked off by a West Forsyth defender.
Three things we learned:
1. The West Forsyth rushing attack behind a big offensive line is pretty good, but it better clean up the penalties before it travels to East Forsyth.
2. The Page defense is pretty good, if it can shore up the secondary. Most of Wilson’s 135 yards came on one play, a 75-yard score that was the perfect call at the perfect time in the first half. Otherwise, the Pirates stood toe-to-toe with the No. 7 team in the state.
3. It is finally conference time for the Pirates, which means the ridiculous part of the schedule is finally, mercifully over. That kind of start to a season is not for the weak of heart.
What they’re saying:
“I think Isaiah Fisher-Smith, on the blocked PAT. I look for effort plays. Kids naturally have a tendency to take a play off, but he never did and I think they missed two because of our angles. ” — Page coach Jared Rolfes on who stepped up when things were going poorly for his Pirates.
Records: West Forsyth 6-0; Page 1-6.
Up next:
West Forsyth: At East Forsyth, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Page: At Northwest Guilford, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
West Forsyth 0 20 0 6 — 26
Page 0 0 0 7 — 7
West Forsyth — CJ Graham 73 pass from Jalen Ferguson (Jaylen James kick), 2nd, 11:17
West Forsyth — G’Mone Wilson 75 run (Kick failed), 2nd, 8:08
West Forsyth — Zyheir Dillard 1 run (James kick), 2nd, 3:23
West Forsyth — Jalen Ferguson 3 run (Kick failed), 4th, 11:55
Page — Grady Sherrill 43 pass from Javondre Paige (Tyler Elliott kick), 4th, 8:03
