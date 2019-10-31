CLEMMONS − Momentum is a strange thing in any sport.
Just one point late in the third set turned things around and propelled No. 4 West Forsyth to a 25-10, 15-25, 25-23, 25-7 win against No. 5 Cornelius Hough in the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A volleyball tournament.
West Forsyth (24-4) easily won the first set, but Hough (21-7) took control in the second set. Tied at 23-23 late in the third set, West Forsyth took a 24-23 lead when Hough hit a ball wide after a long rally. Clara LaRue had a service ace to give West Forsyth the third set.
“I think they were ready for them to be worse than us,” said LaRue. “We were ready to get it over with. Then when they came back we adjusted nicely, I thought. So I thought it was a good game.”
West Forsyth will play host to No. 8 Charlotte Ardrey Kell (24-5), which upset top-seeded Charlotte Providence 3-0 on Thursday night, in Saturday’s quarterfinals.
“It goes back to the energy, the intensity that I drove home this entire match, was our aggressiveness,” said Coach Lauren Gillon of the Titans. “That’s what won us that first set, was just being aggressive in our serving, aggressive in our serve-receive, aggressive in our attacking, aggressive in our defense.
“It really is hard for a team to get any momentum when we just stay on them and stay aggressive. So that was what I just kept pushing home to them.”
West Forsyth carried the momentum into the huddle between the third and fourth sets.
“We made some silly mistakes,” said Coach Sandi Skidmore of Hough. “I think we beat ourselves tonight, honestly.”
Tied 1-1 in the fourth set, the Titans won the next four points and nine of the next 10 points to take a 10-2 lead when Kennedy Hairston had a block.
“So at the end of the third set, the last two points, we just really were intense because we knew if we don’t pick it up against this team, it’s a team we could definitely lose to,” said Taryn Pryce of West Forsyth. “And we just played intense, picking everything up and staying aggressive.
“And once we won those last two points, it was a big momentum change because we were up two sets to one, and we knew in that fourth set that if we just played like we did in the first set we were going to win.”
The Titans extended their lead to 17-5 and the match was all but over at that point.
“It’s patience,” Gillon said. “The game is all about points. And you’re going to be down points and you’re going to have more points. And so it’s just figuring out that middle ground mentally of where we need to be. If we can stay consistent mentally and not get too high and not get too low, then those points, they’ll even themselves out.
“And we’re doing the right things and we should be coming out on top from that point.”
Although West Forsyth convincingly defeated Hough, the Titans played the first set like it was going to be a sweep. The Titans led 15-4 and never looked back.
“We definitely thought they were going to come in a little stronger that first set,” Pryce said. “But it has nothing to do with them being a bad team. They’re a very competitive team. But we just had everything going well for us.”
LaRue ended the first set with a kill to make it 25-10.
“I wouldn’t say it was easy,” Gillon said. “They still worked for it. But the energy and intensity was what really propelled them. I just don’t think that other team was ready for that, that much power. And it is tough to travel, you know. They came from a good ways away.”
Hough flipped the script in second set and led 13-8 before Gillon called timeout. Hough maintained the momentum and won the set by 10 points.
“The first game was bad,” Skidmore said. “I think nerves a little bit, which I expected that, but not that bad. They were a good team, but I think we were a better team than we were tonight.”
Playing in the quarterfinals is something West Forsyth hasn’t done in Gillon’s previous nine seasons as head coach. Year No. 10 is the charm.
“It’s great,” LaRue said. “I didn’t expect us to get this far, but it’s been really fun to kind of just do it together and be a team, and get this far.”
West Forsyth Cornelius Hough Volleyball
West Forsyth junior Kennedy Hairston (6) celebrates with the team following the West Forsyth Titans' 3-1 victory over the Cornelius Hough Huskies in the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A volleyball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Cornelius Hough Volleyball
West Forsyth senior Taryn Price (2) and West Forsyth senior Brenna Weyant (1) dive for the ball in the third set of the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A volleyball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Cornelius Hough Huskies, 3-1.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Cornelius Hough Volleyball
West Forsyth senior Brenna Weyant (1) sets the ball in the fourth set of the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A volleyball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Cornelius Hough Huskies, 3-1.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Cornelius Hough Volleyball
West Forsyth senior Brenna Weyant (1) celebrates with teammates after winning the fourth set to defeat the Cornelius Hough Huskies, 3-1, in the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A volleyball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Cornelius Hough Volleyball
West Forsyth junior Sarah Richards (9) runs through a line of high-fives following the West Forsyth Titans' 3-1 victory over the Cornelius Hough Huskies in the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A volleyball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Cornelius Hough Volleyball
West Forsyth senior Madie Lichty (13) prepares for a Cornelius Hough serve in the second set of the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A volleyball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Cornelius Hough Huskies, 3-1.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Cornelius Hough Volleyball
West Forsyth sophomore Clara LaRue (3) serves the ball in the second set of the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A volleyball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Cornelius Hough Huskies, 3-1.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Cornelius Hough Volleyball
West Forsyth junior Ella Menzi (8) and West Forsyth junior Mirielle Davidson (5) jump to block the ball in the second set of the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A volleyball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Cornelius Hough Huskies, 3-1.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Cornelius Hough Volleyball
West Forsyth junior Kennedy Hairston (6) celebrates a point in the third set of the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A volleyball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Cornelius Hough Huskies, 3-1.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Cornelius Hough Volleyball
West Forsyth senior Jacque Weber (7) sets the ball in the fourth set of the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A volleyball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Cornelius Hough Huskies, 3-1.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Cornelius Hough Volleyball
West Forsyth senior Taryn Price (2) celebrates a point in the third set of the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A volleyball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Cornelius Hough Huskies, 3-1.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Cornelius Hough Volleyball
West Forsyth head coach Lauren Gillon speaks to the team between the second and third sets of the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A volleyball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Cornelius Hough Huskies, 3-1.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Cornelius Hough Volleyball
West Forsyth senior Brenna Weyant (1) bumps the ball in the third set of the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A volleyball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Cornelius Hough Huskies, 3-1.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Cornelius Hough Volleyball
West Forsyth junior Mirielle Davidson (5) celebrates a point with teammates in the second set of the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A volleyball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Cornelius Hough Huskies, 3-1.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Cornelius Hough Volleyball
West Forsyth junior Aleisha Rosa (10) hits the ball in the third set of the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A volleyball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Cornelius Hough Huskies, 3-1.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Cornelius Hough Volleyball
West Forsyth sophomore Clara LaRue (3) bumps the ball in the second set of the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A volleyball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Cornelius Hough Huskies, 3-1.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Cornelius Hough Volleyball
West Forsyth senior Taryn Price (2) celebrates a point in the second set of the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A volleyball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Cornelius Hough Huskies, 3-1.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Cornelius Hough Volleyball
West Forsyth junior Kennedy Hairston (6) spikes the ball in the third set of the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A volleyball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Cornelius Hough Huskies, 3-1.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Cornelius Hough Volleyball
West Forsyth junior Aleisha Rosa (10) celebrates a point in the third set of the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A volleyball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Cornelius Hough Huskies, 3-1.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Cornelius Hough Volleyball
West Forsyth head coach Lauren Gillon speaks to the team in the third set of the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A volleyball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Cornelius Hough Huskies, 3-1.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Cornelius Hough Volleyball
West Forsyth senior Taryn Price (2) bumps the ball in the third set of the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A volleyball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Cornelius Hough Huskies, 3-1.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Cornelius Hough Volleyball
West Forsyth senior Brenna Weyant (1) tries to make a save in the second set of the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A volleyball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Cornelius Hough Huskies, 3-1.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Cornelius Hough Volleyball
West Forsyth head coach Lauren Gillon smiles after the team won the third set of the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A volleyball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Cornelius Hough Huskies, 3-1.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Cornelius Hough Volleyball
West Forsyth junior Mirielle Davidson (5) hits the ball in the second set of the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A volleyball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Cornelius Hough Huskies, 3-1.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Cornelius Hough Volleyball
West Forsyth sophomore Clara LaRue (3), West Forsyth senior Taryn Price (2) and West Forsyth senior Brenna Weyant (1) celebrate tying the third set of the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A volleyball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Cornelius Hough Huskies, 3-1.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Cornelius Hough Volleyball
West Forsyth senior Madie Lichty (13) and West Forsyth junior Kennedy Hairston (6) try to block a spike in the third set of the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A volleyball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Cornelius Hough Huskies, 3-1.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Cornelius Hough Volleyball
West Forsyth junior Aleisha Rosa (10) spikes the ball in the third set of the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A volleyball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Cornelius Hough Huskies, 3-1.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Cornelius Hough Volleyball
West Forsyth sophomore Clara LaRue (3) bumps the ball in the third set of the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A volleyball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Cornelius Hough Huskies, 3-1.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Cornelius Hough Volleyball
West Forsyth junior Savvy Laurie (15), West Forsyth senior Brenna Weyant (1) and West Forsyth junior Aleisha Rosa (10) celebrate in the fourth set of the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A volleyball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Cornelius Hough Huskies, 3-1.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Cornelius Hough Volleyball
West Forsyth senior Taryn Price (2) high-fives West Forsyth senior Jacque Weber (7) in the third set of the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A volleyball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Cornelius Hough Huskies, 3-1.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Cornelius Hough Volleyball
West Forsyth head coach Lauren Gillon smiles in the fourth set of the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A volleyball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Cornelius Hough Huskies, 3-1.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Cornelius Hough Volleyball
West Forsyth senior Jacque Weber (7) hits the ball in the third set of the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A volleyball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Cornelius Hough Huskies, 3-1.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Cornelius Hough Volleyball
A West Forsyth assistant coach speaks to the team in the second set of the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A volleyball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Cornelius Hough Huskies, 3-1.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Cornelius Hough Volleyball
West Forsyth senior Madie Lichty (13) and West Forsyth senior Taryn Price (2) react to a call in the third set of the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A volleyball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Cornelius Hough Huskies, 3-1.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Cornelius Hough Volleyball
West Forsyth senior Brenna Weyant (1) sets the ball in the fourth set of the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A volleyball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Cornelius Hough Huskies, 3-1.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Cornelius Hough Volleyball
West Forsyth junior Leila Landrum (12), West Forsyth junior Sarah Richards (9) and West Forsyth junior Gaby Ferrer (14) cheer for the team after a point in the fourth set of the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A volleyball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Cornelius Hough Huskies, 3-1.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Cornelius Hough Volleyball
West Forsyth senior Taryn Price (2) makes a save in the third set of the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A volleyball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Cornelius Hough Huskies, 3-1.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Cornelius Hough Volleyball
West Forsyth junior Kennedy Hairston (6) and West Forsyth sophomore Clara LaRue (3) attempt to block a spike from Cornelius Hough senior Hannah Uglehus (3) in the second set of the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A volleyball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Cornelius Hough Huskies, 3-1.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Cornelius Hough Volleyball
West Forsyth senior Brenna Weyant (1) bumps the ball in the fourth set of the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A volleyball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Cornelius Hough Huskies, 3-1.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Cornelius Hough Volleyball
West Forsyth junior Leila Landrum (12) high-fives an assistant coach in the fourth set of the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A volleyball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Cornelius Hough Huskies, 3-1.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Cornelius Hough Volleyball
West Forsyth senior Madie Lichty (13) hits the ball in the fourth set of the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A volleyball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Cornelius Hough Huskies, 3-1.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Cornelius Hough Volleyball
West Forsyth head coach Lauren Gillon watches the second set of the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A volleyball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Cornelius Hough Huskies, 3-1.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Cornelius Hough Volleyball
West Forsyth sophomore Clara LaRue (3) hits the ball in the fourth set of the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A volleyball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Cornelius Hough Huskies, 3-1.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Cornelius Hough Volleyball
West Forsyth senior Taryn Price (2), West Forsyth senior Brenna Weyant (1) and West Forsyth junior Kennedy Hairston (6) celebrate a point to take the lead in the third set of the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A volleyball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Cornelius Hough Huskies, 3-1.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Cornelius Hough Volleyball
West Forsyth junior Sarah Richards (9) and West Forsyth junior Ella Menzi (8) run through a line of high-fives following the West Forsyth Titans' 3-1 victory over the Cornelius Hough Huskies in the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A volleyball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Cornelius Hough Volleyball
West Forsyth head coach Lauren Gillon speaks to the team following the West Forsyth Titans' 3-1 victory over the Cornelius Hough Huskies in the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A volleyball tournament on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.