West Forsyth senior running back G'Mone Wilson (1) pushes through Mount Tabor junior defensive back Jamari Slade (10) to score a touchdown on Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 in Clemmons, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 20190921w_spt_westfoot
West Forsyth senior running back G'Mone Wilson (1) is hoisted into the air by junior halfback Jordan Kennedy (81) after scoring a touchdown on Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 in Clemmons, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 20190921w_spt_westfoot
West Forsyth sophomore linebacker Mack David (20) tackles Mount Tabor junior running back Collin Smith (5) on Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 in Clemmons, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 20190921w_spt_westfoot
West Forsyth senior wide receiver CJ Graham (13) catches a touchdown pass over Mount Tabor junior defensive back Justen Stafford (4) on Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 in Clemmons, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 20190921w_spt_westfoot
CLEMMONS — It wasn’t the prettiest of wins for West Forsyth Friday night, but the Titans will take it.
Running backs G’mone Wilson and Zy Dillard combined for three touchdowns as the Titans defeated Mount Tabor 28-0 in a nonconference game at Jerry Peoples Stadium.
The Titans (5-0) and Spartans (2-3) played to a scoreless tie at halftime, but things changed quickly in the second half.
“In the first half we just didn’t get a lot of rhythm because they pinned us,” Coach Adrian Snow of the Titans said. “We ran a bunch of plays in games early in the year. This was a different test, and we understood that. And we knew defensively what they had, and they made some adjustments offensively, too, which has helped them.
“This was good for us. I told our athletic director (Mike Pennington) before the game, ‘We need a tough contest.’ We need it because it ain’t always going to be easy. This was good for us. And they’ve got a good football team.”
Wilson broke free on the second play from scrimmage in the third quarter for a 55-yard touchdown run that helped give West Forsyth a 7-0 lead.
“We knew we needed to come out with more energy and that’s what we did,” Wilson said. “We were beating ourselves. We needed to execute on plays and that was our main goal going into the second half, basically.”
Wilson finished with 141 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns.
Mount Tabor bounced back on the ensuing possession at its own 39 and went reached the West Forsyth 3 on the 11th play of the drive with 4:46 left in the third quarter. That set up fourth-and-2, and Mount Tabor went for it.
Amar Aikens, who rushed for 55 yards on 19 carries, went to his right and was stopped by Chris VanKleeck at the West Forsyth 5.
“That was huge, man,” Coach Tiesuan Brown of the Spartans said. “That was huge, but that’s something we’ve got to overcome, though.”
West Forsyth went three and out on the next possession, and with Mount Tabor at the West Forsyth 45 with 1:38 left in the third quarter things went awry for the Spartans. Quarterback Collin Smith mishandled a bad snap and Slade Garraghty of the Titans recovered at the Spartans’ 35 with 1:08 left in the third quarter.
Three plays later, Wilson scored on a 14-yard touchdown with 36.7 seconds left to help extend the lead to 14-0.
“We still wanted more,” Wilson said. “We had some missing points in the first half. We still needed those points in the second half. We still wanted some more.”
Mount Tabor went three and out on the ensuing possession, and West Forsyth capitalized with a 24-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jalen Ferguson to CJ Graham to help push the lead to 21-0 with 6:45 left in the fourth quarter.
“The defense loves to play football,” Brown said. “It was just a situation, we’ve done played a lot of good football teams (Reagan, Glenn, East Forsyth, Reynolds, West Forsyth), and 4-A football teams. So our kids are still going to battle. We’ve got Ragsdale next week. We’ve got to have a short memory and get ready for Ragsdale.”
The Titans weren’t done scoring yet. Zy Dillard scored on a 62-yard touchdown run with 2:20 left to help extend the lead to 28-0. Dillard finished with 126 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown.
“I’m thinking of like a grandfather clock and how that little thing, what’s that called?,” Snow said of his two running backs. “The pendulum just keeps swinging. It’s this one and that one and this one and that one and this one and that one. And we’re OK with it. We’re playing well.”
West Forsyth is off next week and will play its final nonconference game on Oct. 4 at Greensboro Page (1-4) before opening Central Piedmont 4-A play on Oct. 11 at East Forsyth (5-0).
“It’s a good time,” Snow said. “We’ll take some days off, try to keep getting better, and here we go.”
Mount Tabor;0;0;0;0;--;0
W. Forsyth;0;0;14;14;--;28
WF – G’mone Wilson 55 run (Jaylen James kick)
WF – Wilson 14 run (James kick)
WF – CJ Graham 24 pass from Jalen Ferguson (James kick)
