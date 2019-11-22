West Forsyth Reagan Football (copy)

West Forsyth head coach Adrian Snow dances while celebrating with his team after the Titans’ 28-12 victory over Reagan in a second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs, Friday night, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons.

CLEMMONS — Although West Forsyth won the Central Piedmont 4-A and defeated Reagan earlier this season, the Titans didn’t forget losing last year against the Raiders in the first round of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs.

A year later, all is good for No. 3 West Forsyth, which defeated No. 11 Reagan 28-12 on Friday night in the second round of the Class 4-AA playoffs at Jerry Peoples Stadium.

“That was a tough pill to swallow,” Snow said of last year. “They did a great job. (Coach Josh McGee of Reagan), he is a great football coach and they do a good job. So when you beat ‘em, it’s awesome. It’s an awesome feeling, and I think he feels the same way.”

West Forsyth (11-1) will play at home next week in the quarterfinals following No. 10 Charlotte Vance’s 13-7 upset of No. 2 Charlotte Mallard Creek.

Reagan finished its season 9-4.

Reagan running back Bryson Canty (4) is tackled by West Forsyth linebacker Giovanni Ricciardi (18) in the second quarter Friday night.

Despite the loss, McGee has nothing but positive feelings about how the season went for the Raiders.

“I’m just very thankful for these seniors,” he said. “I think we’ve got a group of guys that have really shown how it’s supposed to go. They’ve been great leaders for our younger players.

“There’s some guys here that have been for a long time, played a long time and I’m really proud of them and what they’ve accomplished.”

West Forsyth took the lead with 3:18 left in the first quarter when Jordan Kennedy caught a 34-yard pass from quarterback Jalen Ferguson to give the Titans a 7-0 lead. Reagan answered on the ensuing possession when D.J. Moyer scored a touchdown on a 12-yard run with 56.7 seconds left in the first quarter. The score, however, stayed at 7-6 because the extra-point kick by CJ Hill was missed.

Running back G’mone Wilson added to the lead for West Forsyth with a 2-yard touchdown run to help make it 14-6 with 9:45 left in the second quarter. But Reagan came right back and scored on 9-yard run by quarterback Gabriel Hollingsworth with 4:32 left. Reagan went for two points, but the run failed to keep it 14-12.

“You don’t miss a (extra point) in the first half and then you end up trying to go for two,” McGee said. “Could’ve easily been a 14-14 ballgame at the half.”

About the only negative thing that happened to the Titans on Friday night was that Wilson went out in the third quarter with what appeared to be a head injury. He finished with 140 yards rushing on 19 carries.

Snow declined to comment on the injury.

“Once he got hurt, I told him I’ve got his back,” Ferguson said. “We can still win without G’mone. He’s a good player, but I told him, we weren’t going to lose this game. And this was for him.”

West Forsyth running back G’Mone Wilson (1) breaks away from Reagan linebacker Gavin Brandon (9) to score a touchdown in the second quarter.

The Titans extended the lead in the third quarter when Zy Dillard scored on a 5-yard run with 3:03 left in the third quarter to push the lead to 21-12. Dillard finished with 117 yards on 22 carries.

Ferguson threw another touchdown pass, a 41-yard throw to Shane Jarvis to push the lead to 28-12 with 7:22 left.

“(Ferguson’s) dad coaches for me, and I looked at him, and I said, ‘What is he doing?’” Snow said of Ferguson’s early struggles Friday night. “He said, ‘I don’t know, you ask him.’

“And I did, and he just, I don’t know if he kind of got out of sorts, but we talked at halftime, and he got back going.”

Now, West Forsyth gets to do what every high school football wants to do this time of year — practice during Thanksgiving week.

“We normally don’t practice on Thursdays,” Snow said. “So that’s something we’ve done all year. So I’ve gotta kind of decide how I’m going to handle that. We might have a day where we bring the guys in just in, let ‘em come in and eat some doughnuts and hang out with their dads and parents.”

West Forsyth 28 Reagan 12

Reagan 6 6 0 0 -- 12

West Forsyth 7 7 7 7 -- 28

WF — Jordan Kennedy 34 pass from Jalen Ferguson (Jaylen James kick)

R — D.J. Moyer 12 run (kick failed)

WF — G’mone Wilson 2 run (James kick)

R — Gabriel Hollingsworth 9 run (run failed)

WF — Zy Dillard 5 run (James kick)

WF — Shane Jarvis 41 pass from Jalen Ferguson (James kick)

Records — Reagan 9-4, West Forsyth 11-1

