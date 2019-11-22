West Forsyth head coach Adrian Snow dances while celebrating with his team after the Titans’ 28-12 victory over Reagan in a second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs, Friday night, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
CLEMMONS — Although West Forsyth won the Central Piedmont 4-A and defeated Reagan earlier this season, the Titans didn’t forget losing last year against the Raiders in the first round of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs.
A year later, all is good for No. 3 West Forsyth, which defeated No. 11 Reagan 28-12 on Friday night in the second round of the Class 4-AA playoffs at Jerry Peoples Stadium.
“That was a tough pill to swallow,” Snow said of last year. “They did a great job. (Coach Josh McGee of Reagan), he is a great football coach and they do a good job. So when you beat ‘em, it’s awesome. It’s an awesome feeling, and I think he feels the same way.”
West Forsyth (11-1) will play at home next week in the quarterfinals following No. 10 Charlotte Vance’s 13-7 upset of No. 2 Charlotte Mallard Creek.
Reagan finished its season 9-4.
Reagan running back Bryson Canty (4) is tackled by West Forsyth linebacker Giovanni Ricciardi (18) in the second quarter Friday night.
Photos by Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Despite the loss, McGee has nothing but positive feelings about how the season went for the Raiders.
“I’m just very thankful for these seniors,” he said. “I think we’ve got a group of guys that have really shown how it’s supposed to go. They’ve been great leaders for our younger players.
“There’s some guys here that have been for a long time, played a long time and I’m really proud of them and what they’ve accomplished.”
West Forsyth took the lead with 3:18 left in the first quarter when Jordan Kennedy caught a 34-yard pass from quarterback Jalen Ferguson to give the Titans a 7-0 lead. Reagan answered on the ensuing possession when D.J. Moyer scored a touchdown on a 12-yard run with 56.7 seconds left in the first quarter. The score, however, stayed at 7-6 because the extra-point kick by CJ Hill was missed.
Running back G’mone Wilson added to the lead for West Forsyth with a 2-yard touchdown run to help make it 14-6 with 9:45 left in the second quarter. But Reagan came right back and scored on 9-yard run by quarterback Gabriel Hollingsworth with 4:32 left. Reagan went for two points, but the run failed to keep it 14-12.
“You don’t miss a (extra point) in the first half and then you end up trying to go for two,” McGee said. “Could’ve easily been a 14-14 ballgame at the half.”
About the only negative thing that happened to the Titans on Friday night was that Wilson went out in the third quarter with what appeared to be a head injury. He finished with 140 yards rushing on 19 carries.
Snow declined to comment on the injury.
“Once he got hurt, I told him I’ve got his back,” Ferguson said. “We can still win without G’mone. He’s a good player, but I told him, we weren’t going to lose this game. And this was for him.”
West Forsyth running back G’Mone Wilson (1) breaks away from Reagan linebacker Gavin Brandon (9) to score a touchdown in the second quarter.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
The Titans extended the lead in the third quarter when Zy Dillard scored on a 5-yard run with 3:03 left in the third quarter to push the lead to 21-12. Dillard finished with 117 yards on 22 carries.
Ferguson threw another touchdown pass, a 41-yard throw to Shane Jarvis to push the lead to 28-12 with 7:22 left.
“(Ferguson’s) dad coaches for me, and I looked at him, and I said, ‘What is he doing?’” Snow said of Ferguson’s early struggles Friday night. “He said, ‘I don’t know, you ask him.’
“And I did, and he just, I don’t know if he kind of got out of sorts, but we talked at halftime, and he got back going.”
Now, West Forsyth gets to do what every high school football wants to do this time of year — practice during Thanksgiving week.
“We normally don’t practice on Thursdays,” Snow said. “So that’s something we’ve done all year. So I’ve gotta kind of decide how I’m going to handle that. We might have a day where we bring the guys in just in, let ‘em come in and eat some doughnuts and hang out with their dads and parents.”
West Forsyth 28 Reagan 12
West Forsyth 7 7 7 7 -- 28
WF — Jordan Kennedy 34 pass from Jalen Ferguson (Jaylen James kick)
R — D.J. Moyer 12 run (kick failed)
WF — G’mone Wilson 2 run (James kick)
R — Gabriel Hollingsworth 9 run (run failed)
WF — Zy Dillard 5 run (James kick)
WF — Shane Jarvis 41 pass from Jalen Ferguson (James kick)
Records — Reagan 9-4, West Forsyth 11-1
West Forsyth Reagan Football
West Forsyth head coach Adrian Snow dances while celebrating with his team following the Titans' 28-12 victory over the Reagan Raiders in a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
West Forsyth senior wide receiver Shane Jarvis (3, from left), West Forsyth senior quarterback Jalen Ferguson (7) and West Forsyth junior offensive lineman Miles Burns (51) celebrate Jarvis' touchdown catch in the fourth quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
West Forsyth senior wide receiver Shane Jarvis (3) makes a reception over Reagan sophomore defensive back Jon Gullette (15) in the first quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
Reagan junior running back Bryson Canty (4) is tackled by West Forsyth senior linebacker Giovanni Ricciardi (18) in the second quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
West Forsyth junior defensive lineman David Pegram (44, front to back), West Forsyth senior running back Desi Sims (25) and West Forsyth senior linebacker Jackson North (34) celebrate the Titans' 28-12 victory over the Reagan Raiders in a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
Reagan junior wide receiver Bryson Canty (4) tackles West Forsyth senior defensive back Will Knight (6) after Knight made an interception over Canty in the fourth quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
West Forsyth senior running back G'Mone Wilson (1) breaks away from Reagan junior linebacker Gavin Brandon (9) to score a touchdown in the second quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
West Forsyth senior defensive back James Gordon (12) and West Forsyth senior quarterback Jalen Ferguson (7) celebrate Gordon's interception over Reagan in the second quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
West Forsyth senior defensive back Kendall Williams (2, from left), West Forsyth senior linebacker Slade Garraghty (10) and West Forsyth senior defensive back Will Knight (6) celebrate Knight's interception over Reagan in the fourth quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
West Forsyth junior defensive back Jake Hill (19) tackles Reagan junior wide receiver Tazhae Woods (2) in the fourth quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
West Forsyth senior defensive back James Gordon (12) and West Forsyth junior defensive back Jake Hill (19) celebrate Gordon's interception over Reagan in the second quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
West Forsyth senior offensive lineman Grant Copeland (64) lifts West Forsyth senior running back Zy Dillard (4) to celebrate Dillard's touchdown in the third quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
West Forsyth sophomore defensive back Chris VanKleeck (33) walks through the tunnel prior to a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
Reagan cheerleaders perform in the second quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
Reagan junior long snapper Carson Keaton (51) celebrates after Reagan senior linebacker Semaj Turner (17) recovered a fumble in the first quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
Reagan junior defensive back Shamar Revel (8) leaps over West Forsyth senior running back G'Mone Wilson (1) after Wilson was tackled by Reagan senior defensive lineman Trevor Willard (5) in the second quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
West Forsyth senior defensive back James Gordon (12) looks on while the student section shines their cell phone flashlights in the distance in the fourth quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
Reagan junior running back Bryson Canty (4) somersaults after being tripped up by a West Forsyth defender in the first quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
West Forsyth junior wide receiver Stephan McMillian (15) and West Forsyth junior halfback Jordan Kennedy (81) celebrate Kennedy's touchdown in the first quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
Reagan senior Dylan Reed (11) makes a reception over West Forsyth senior defensive back Will Knight (6) just short of a first down in the first quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
Reagan head coach Josh McGee shouts in the second quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
West Forsyth senior running back G'Mone Wilson (1) is tackled by Reagan senior defensive lineman Nathaniel Carson (90) and Reagan senior defensive lineman Seth Caldwell (54) in the third quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
Reagan senior running back D.J. Moyer (1) stiff-arms West Forsyth senior defensive back Will Knight (6) in the first quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
Reagan senior running back D.J. Moyer (1) scores a touchdown in the first quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
Alonzo McCoy (left), 11, and Thomas Caldwell, 11, celebrate after Reagan senior running back D.J. Moyer (1) scored a touchdown in the first quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
West Forsyth junior defensive lineman Davon Darby (91) turns around after walking through the tunnel prior to a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
West Forsyth head coach Adrian Snow directs his team in the fourth quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
West Forsyth junior cheerleaders Zyan Rhynehardt (left) and Baileigh Whipple celebrate after West Forsyth senior running back Zy Dillard (4) scored a touchdown in the third quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
West Forsyth senior running back G'Mone Wilson (1) makes a catch in the third quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
Reagan students sit along the edge of the stands on the away team's side in the first quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
West Forsyth senior defensive back James Gordon (12) and West Forsyth sophomore linebacker Mack David (20) celebrate after David recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
Reagan senior quarterback Gabriel Hollingsworth (16) throws a pass in the third quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
Reagan junior running back Bryson Canty (4) is tackled by West Forsyth junior defensive lineman Josh Greiner (99) in the second quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
West Forsyth senior running back G'Mone Wilson (1) is tackled by Reagan senior defensive back Shavon Revel (21) in the second quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
West Forsyth players walk through the tunnel prior to a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
Reagan senior running back D.J. Moyer (1) runs the ball in the first quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
Reagan senior quarterback Gabriel Hollingsworth (16) is tackled by West Forsyth senior linebacker CJ McCullough (17) in the second quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
Reagan senior wide receiver Shavon Revel (21) runs the ball in the third quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
West Forsyth senior running back G'Mone Wilson (1) runs the ball in the third quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
West Forsyth cheerleaders run off the field through smoke prior to a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
West Forsyth senior quarterback Jalen Ferguson (7) runs the ball in the third quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
Reagan head coach Josh McGee disputes a call in the second quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
West Forsyth senior linebacker Giovanni Ricciardi (18) high-fives West Forsyth senior defensive back Kendall Williams (2) in the third quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
West Forsyth senior quarterback Jalen Ferguson (7) runs the ball in the third quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
West Forsyth senior running back G'Mone Wilson (1) takes a hard hit from Reagan junior defensive back Zach Shaw (24) in the third quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
West Forsyth senior running back G'Mone Wilson (1) is evaluated after taking a hard hit from Reagan junior defensive back Zach Shaw (24) in the third quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
West Forsyth senior linebacker Giovanni Ricciardi (18) speaks to West Forsyth senior running back G'Mone Wilson (1) after he stood up from taking a hard hit in the third quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
West Forsyth senior running back G'Mone Wilson (1) is embraced by teammates after standing up from a hard hit in the third quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
Reagan junior defensive back Zach Shaw (24) smiles after standing up from a hard hit while making a tackle in the third quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
West Forsyth senior linebacker CJ McCullough (17) celebrates in the third quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
West Forsyth senior running back Zy Dillard (4) runs the ball in the fourth quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
West Forsyth senior running back Zy Dillard (4) is tackled by Reagan senior defensive lineman Trevor Willard (5) in the fourth quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
West Forsyth head coach Adrian Snow speaks to West Forsyth junior defensive back Nasion Johnson (14) in the fourth quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
West Forsyth senior defensive back Will Knight (6) celebrates with teammates after making an interception over Reagan in the fourth quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
West Forsyth's dance team performs in the fourth quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
West Forsyth head coach Adrian Snow high-fives players after a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
Reagan head coach Josh McGee directs his team in the first quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
West Forsyth senior offensive lineman Isaiah Brooks (50) walks through the student section prior to a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
Reagan senior running back D.J. Moyer (1) breaks away from West Forsyth senior linebacker Slade Garraghty (10) to score a touchdown in the first quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
Reagan head coach Josh McGee speaks through his headset in the first quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
Reagan cheerleaders dance while the band performs in the second quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
Reagan senior quarterback Gabriel Hollingsworth (16, right) celebrates his touchdown with Reagan junior running back Bryson Canty (4) in the second quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
Reagan's dance team performs in the second quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
West Forsyth senior defensive back James Gordon (12) intercepts the ball over Reagan junior wide receiver Bryson Canty (4) in the second quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
West Forsyth head coach Adrian Snow shouts in the third quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
West Forsyth's student section celebrates with West Forsyth senior linebacker Jackson North (34) and West Forsyth senior linebacker Slade Garraghty (10) in the fourth quarter of a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. The West Forsyth Titans defeated the Reagan Raiders, 28-12.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
West Forsyth senior linebacker CJ McCullough (17) and West Forsyth senior defensive back Devares Holbrooks (29) celebrate following the Titans' 28-12 victory over the Reagan Raiders in a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
West Forsyth players come together to celebrate following the Titans' 28-12 victory over the Reagan Raiders in a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
West Forsyth junior defensive lineman David Pegram (44) and West Forsyth sophomore linebacker Mack David (20) celebrate following the Titans' 28-12 victory over the Reagan Raiders in a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
West Forsyth players celebrate following the Titans' 28-12 victory over the Reagan Raiders in a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
West Forsyth Reagan Football
West Forsyth senior offensive lineman Ronni Elhadidy (76) celebrates with teammates following the Titans' 28-12 victory over the Reagan Raiders in a second round football game of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs Friday night, Nov. 22, 2019, at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES –
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.