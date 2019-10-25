West Forsyth bounced back from last week’s devastating loss to Davie County in resounding fashion on Friday night.
G’mone Wilson rushed for 214 yards on 17 carries and scored four touchdowns — all in the first half — and the Titans rolled past Reynolds 53-6 in a Central Piedmont 4-A Conference mismatch at Deaton-Thompson Stadium.
Wilson didn’t play in the second half, which was played with a running clock after the Titans (8-1, 2-1) took a 46-3 halftime lead.
The West offensive line opened gaping holes for Wilson, who had one big gain after another the entire first two quarters.
Wilson scored on runs of 16, 18, 11 and 10 yards. He also caught a 52-yard pass from quarterback Jalen Ferguson, who scored on a 9-yard run three plays later for a 32-3 lead late in the second quarter.
Jack Doherty scored all of the points for the Demons (3-6, 0-3) on field goals of 28 and 47 yards.
Grant Copeland, one of the anchors of West’s mammoth offensive line, said it wasn’t hard to get ready for Reynolds after last week’s 37-34 loss to Davie.
“We had a great week of practice. … it was just electric the whole week,” he said. “Nobody on this team likes to lose, so this week we showed how we can bounce back. It was hard to get over the (Davie) loss but Monday we got right back to work.”
Copeland was also pretty pleased with his star tailback’s performance.
“That makes myself and the rest of the offensive line feel great,” he said. “Whenever he gets stats like that it really does make us feel like we have done our job, that we really got it done. When he runs all over (Reynolds) that’s pretty gratifying for us.”
Coach Adrian Snow of West agreed.
“The offensive line is a good group and they get after people,” he said. “They lay on you and cause some problems.”
West’s other two touchdowns came on a 50-yard interception return by Kendall Williams and a 70-yard run by Nasion Johnson.
After West’s first three touchdowns, the Titans went for the 2-point conversion and were successful all three times.
Second-string female kicker Megan Peters kicked an extra point after Johnson’s touchdown.
The Titan defense also sacked quarterback Caden Davis in the end zone for a safety late in the first half.
Snow could not have been more pleased with the performance of his team against the overmatched Demons.
“I am proud of our kids, proud of their effort,” he said. “We had a bad taste in our mouth (after the Davie loss) and I think we played well. We were ready to play, had a great week of preparation and that’s what it takes.
WEST FORSYTH 53, REYNOLDS 6
W. Forsyth 18 28 7 0 — 53 Reynolds 0 3 0 3 — 6
WF — G’mone Wilson, 16 run (Nasion Johnson to Jalen Ferguson)
WF — Wilson, 18 run (Johnson run)
Rey — Jack Doherty, 28 field goal
WF — Caden Davis sacked in end zone for safety
WF — Kendall Williams, 50 interception return (Jarren Scott run)
WF — Ferguson, 9 run (run failed)
WF — Wilson, 11 run (Jaylen James kick)
WF — Wilson, 10 run (James kick)
WF — Johnson, 70 run (Megan Peters kick)
Rey — Doherty, 47 field goal
Records: West Forsyth 8-1 (2-1); Reynolds 3-6 (0-3)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.