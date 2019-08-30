MOORESVILLE — Running back G’Mone Wilson of West Forsyth picked up Friday against Mooresville where he left off the previous weekend against Greensboro Dudley in the season opener.
Wilson scored three touchdowns — on runs of 35, 1 and 4 yards — in the first half Friday against Mooresville to help West Forsyth win 49-7 on the road. Wilson ran for 184 yards in the first half and rested in the second.
Quarterback Jalen Ferguson finished the game with two touchdowns — the first coming on a 30-yard pass in the first quarter, and the second coming on a 1-yard run in the final minute of the second quarter.
The latter helped the Titans take a 36-0 lead coming into halftime.
The game ended with West Forsyth’s Devares Holbrook returning an interception 27 yards for a touchdown as time expired.
West Forsyth 49 Mooresville 7
The game ended with West Forsyth’s Devares Holbrook returning an interception 27 yards for a touchdown as time expired.
West Forsyth 16 20 7 6 — 49
Mooresville 0 0 0 7 — 7
WF — Safety
WF — G’Mone Wilson 35 run, Jaylen James kick 6:09
WF — C.J. Graham 30 pass from Jalen Ferguson, James kick 1:25
WF — Wilson 1 run (kick failed) 10:03
WF — Wilson 4 run (James kick) 3:23
WF — Ferguson 1 run (James kick) :25
WF — Nasion Johnson Jr. 14 run (Megan Peters kick) 3:34
M — Keshaun Black 43 pass from Hunter DeBerardino (Isaac Riffle kick) 3:34
WF — Devares Holbrook 27 interception return. 0:00
East Surry 63 Starmount 9
BOONVILLE — East Surry continued its dominating start to the 2019 season on Friday with a 63-9 victory at home against Starmount. The Cardinals’ 54-point win against the Rams comes only a week after East Surry opened the season with a 62-point win against East Wilkes.
Quarterback Jefferson Boaz, a North Carolina commit, accounted for five total touchdowns — three passing and two rushing — for the second consecutive week. His two passing touchdowns and a 13-yard rushing touchdown by Elijah Wright in the first quarter helped the Cardinals jump out to a 21-0 lead.
East Surry scored five touchdowns in the second quarter and was ahead 56-9 at halftime.
East Surry 63 Starmount 9
Starmount 2 7 0 0 — 9
East Surry 21 35 7 0 — 63
ES — Elijah Wright 13 run, Derek Sutterby kick
ES — Stephen Gosnell 45 pass from Jefferson Boaz, Sutterby kick
ES — Landon Stevens 47 pass from Boaz, Sutterby kick
S — Safety
S — Passing touchdown, Sutterby kick
ES — Mosley 46 pass from Boaz, Sutterby kick
ES — Boaz 74 run, Sutterby kick
ES — Wright 51 run, Sutterby kick
ES — Luke Billington 46 interception return, Sutterby kick
ES — Boaz 2 run, Sutterby kick
ES — Imajae Hickman 2 run, Flavio Arias kick
Reynolds 47 Orange County 24
Caden Davis made Reynolds’ offense go in the Demons’ 23-point win against Orange High. Davis scored six total touchdowns — three passing and three rushing — and finished the game with 275 total yards on offense.
Nasir Gibbs returned an interception 99 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter to help the Demons take a 33-16 lead.
Tobias Johnson caught six passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns. Tyriek Leach had 12 carries for 65 yards rushing and he returned an interception 65 yards.
Reynolds 47 Orange County 24
Reynolds 12 14 7 14 — 47
Orange County 13 3 0 8 — 24
RJR — Caden Davis 9 pass to Tyriek Leach, kick fail
RJR — Davis 3 run, kick failed
RJR — Tobias Johnson 41 pass from Davis, Jack Doherty kick
RJR — Davis 22 run, Doherty kick
RJR — Nasir Gibbs 99 interception return, Doherty kick
RJR — Johnson 19 pass from Davis, Doherty kick
RJR — Davis 33 run, Doherty kick
NOTE: Only scoring plays by Reynolds were available
Mount Airy 27 West Stokes 20
MOUNT AIRY — Two third-quarter touchdowns for the Mount Airy Granite Bears made the difference against the West Stokes Wildcats.
Kaulin Smith returned a kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown, which helped give Mount Airy a 21-14 lead. Later in the quarter, Reece Deaton caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Zeb Stroup for a 27-14 lead.
Mount Airy running back Johnathan Smith finished the game with 123 yards rushing and a touchdown on 16 carries.
Receiver Kelin Parsons of West Stokes scored two touchdowns and 192 yards receiving on seven catches.
Mount Airy 27 West Stokes 20
West Stokes 6 8 6 0 — 20
Mount Airy 7 7 13 0 — 27
WS — Kelin Parsons 27 pass from Amon Conrad, conversion failed
MA — Johnathan Smith 35 run, Jackson Tumbarello kick
2nd quarter
MA — Zeb Stroup 1 run, Tumbarello kick
WS — Chris Brown 25 run, Conrad run
MA — Kaulin Smith 65 kick return, Tumbarello kick
MA — Reece Deaton 2 pass from Stroup, kick failed
WS — Parsons pass from Conrad, conversion failed
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.