PREP PLAYOFFS
NCHSAA volleyball
Semifinals
(Area team, must be played by Tuesday)
Class 1-A West
East Surry 3, Mountain Island Charter 0
Saturday’s championships
(At Capel Arena, Fayetteville State University)
Class 3-A: No. 2 West Henderson (30-6) vs. No. 1 Chapel Hill (26-1), noon
Class 4-A: No. 8 Charlotte Ardrey Kell (25-5) vs. No. 3 Cary Green Hope (26-2), 2:30
Class 1-A: No. 2 East Surry (28-3) vs. No. 2 Creedmoor Falls Lake Academy (26-3), 5 p.m.
Class 2-A: No. 1 Newton Foard (31-1) vs. No. 3 Ayden-Grifton (22-5), 7 p.m.
NCHSAA soccer
(Area teams, first round, must be played by Wednesday)
Class 4-A West
No. 1 Reynolds (15-2-1), bye
No. 8 West Forsyth (17-4-1), bye
Reagan 2, Lake Norman 1
East Forsyth 5, Harrisonburg Hickory Ridge 2
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 1, Glenn 0
Class 3-A West
Parkland 1, Asheville 0
Mount Tabor 3, Alexander Central 1
Class 2-A East
Ledford 9, North Pitt 0
Trinity Wheatmore 3, Walkertown 0
Thomasville 8, Wilson Beddingfield 4
Class 2-A West
North Lincoln 1, North Davidson 0
Newton-Conover 3, West Davidson 2
Newton Foard 2, Atkins 1
North Forsyth 2, East Henderson 0
Salisbury 3, Oak Grove 2
West Stanly 1, Forbush 0
Surry Central 1, South Rowan 0
Carver 2, Ashe County 1
Lenoir Hibriten 4, Wilkes Central 0
Class 1-A West
No. 6 Starmount (15-5-2), bye
Thomas Jefferson 3, Elkin 0
Bishop McGuinness 9, Blue Ridge Early College 0
Mountain Island Charter 2, East Surry 0 (OT)
No. 2 Mount Airy (20-1), bye
Second round
(Area teams, must be played by Saturday)
Class 4-A West
No. 16 Charlotte Ardrey Kell (13-5-3) at No. 1 Reynolds (15-2-1), Sat., 2 p.m.
No. 9 Charlotte Providence (15-4-2) at No. 8 West Forsyth (17-4-1)
No. 20 Reagan (9-13-2) at No. 4 South Mecklenburg (17-3-1)
No. 14 East Forsyth (13-8) at No. 3 Charlotte Myers Park (15-3-1)
Class 3-A West
No. 24 Weddington (9-10-2) at No. 8 Mount Tabor (15-4-2), Sat., 6 p.m.
No. 17 Parkland (11-6) at No. 3 Charlotte Catholic (21-0-2)
Class 2-A East
No. 17 Croatan (14-5-2) at No. 1 Ledford (21-1-1)
No. 15 Thomasville (15-6-1) at No. 2 Carrboro (20-2-1)
Class 2-A West
No. 21 R-S Central (17-4) at No. 5 North Forsyth (16-5)
No. 11 Surry Central (15-8-1) at No. 6 Sylva Smoky Mountain (18-5-1)
No. 26 Carver (9-8-1) at No. 23 West Iredell (11-9-2)
Class 1-A West
No. 11 Bishop McGuinness (11-5-3) at No. 6 Starmount (15-5-2), Sat., 2 p.m.
No. 15 Mountain Island Charter (13-10) at No. 2 Mount Airy (20-1), Sat., 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.