PREP PLAYOFFS

NCHSAA volleyball

Semifinals

(Area team, must be played by Tuesday)

Class 1-A West

East Surry 3, Mountain Island Charter 0

Saturday’s championships

(At Capel Arena, Fayetteville State University)

Class 3-A: No. 2 West Henderson (30-6) vs. No. 1 Chapel Hill (26-1), noon

Class 4-A: No. 8 Charlotte Ardrey Kell (25-5) vs. No. 3 Cary Green Hope (26-2), 2:30

Class 1-A: No. 2 East Surry (28-3) vs. No. 2 Creedmoor Falls Lake Academy (26-3), 5 p.m.

Class 2-A: No. 1 Newton Foard (31-1) vs. No. 3 Ayden-Grifton (22-5), 7 p.m.

NCHSAA soccer

(Area teams, first round, must be played by Wednesday)

Class 4-A West

No. 1 Reynolds (15-2-1), bye

No. 8 West Forsyth (17-4-1), bye

Reagan 2, Lake Norman 1

East Forsyth 5, Harrisonburg Hickory Ridge 2

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 1, Glenn 0

Class 3-A West

Parkland 1, Asheville 0

Mount Tabor 3, Alexander Central 1

Class 2-A East

Ledford 9, North Pitt 0

Trinity Wheatmore 3, Walkertown 0

Thomasville 8, Wilson Beddingfield 4

Class 2-A West

North Lincoln 1, North Davidson 0

Newton-Conover 3, West Davidson 2

Newton Foard 2, Atkins 1

North Forsyth 2, East Henderson 0

Salisbury 3, Oak Grove 2

West Stanly 1, Forbush 0

Surry Central 1, South Rowan 0

Carver 2, Ashe County 1

Lenoir Hibriten 4, Wilkes Central 0

Class 1-A West

No. 6 Starmount (15-5-2), bye

Thomas Jefferson 3, Elkin 0

Bishop McGuinness 9, Blue Ridge Early College 0

Mountain Island Charter 2, East Surry 0 (OT)

No. 2 Mount Airy (20-1), bye

Second round

(Area teams, must be played by Saturday)

Class 4-A West

No. 16 Charlotte Ardrey Kell (13-5-3) at No. 1 Reynolds (15-2-1), Sat., 2 p.m.

No. 9 Charlotte Providence (15-4-2) at No. 8 West Forsyth (17-4-1)

No. 20 Reagan (9-13-2) at No. 4 South Mecklenburg (17-3-1)

No. 14 East Forsyth (13-8) at No. 3 Charlotte Myers Park (15-3-1)

Class 3-A West

No. 24 Weddington (9-10-2) at No. 8 Mount Tabor (15-4-2), Sat., 6 p.m.

No. 17 Parkland (11-6) at No. 3 Charlotte Catholic (21-0-2)

Class 2-A East

No. 17 Croatan (14-5-2) at No. 1 Ledford (21-1-1)

No. 15 Thomasville (15-6-1) at No. 2 Carrboro (20-2-1)

Class 2-A West

No. 21 R-S Central (17-4) at No. 5 North Forsyth (16-5)

No. 11 Surry Central (15-8-1) at No. 6 Sylva Smoky Mountain (18-5-1)

No. 26 Carver (9-8-1) at No. 23 West Iredell (11-9-2)

Class 1-A West

No. 11 Bishop McGuinness (11-5-3) at No. 6 Starmount (15-5-2), Sat., 2 p.m.

No. 15 Mountain Island Charter (13-10) at No. 2 Mount Airy (20-1), Sat., 2 p.m.

