NCHSAA PLAYOFFS

NCHSAA soccer

Third round

(Area teams, must be played by Wednesday)

Class 4-A West

Reynolds 2, Charlotte Providence 1

Class 3-A West

Charlotte Catholic 3, Mount Tabor 0

Class 2-A East

Ledford 2, East Bladen 1

Thomasville 1, Clinton 0

Class 2-A West

Shelby 3, North Forsyth 1

Marshville Forest Hills 3, Surry Central 0

Class 1-A West

Bishop McGuinness 1, Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 0

Mount Airy 5, Queen’s Grant 0

Quarterfinals

(Area teams, must be played by Saturday)

Class 4-A West

No. 4 South Mecklenburg (19-3-1) at No. 1 Reynolds (17-2-1), Sat., 1 p.m.

Class 2-A East

No. 5 Holly Ridge Dixon (22-1-1) at No. 1 Ledford (23-1-1)

No. 15 Thomasville (17-6-1) at No. 3 Kill Devil Hills First Flight (17-3)

Class 1-A West

No. 11 Bishop McGuinness (13-5-3) at No. 2 Mount Airy (22-1), Fri., 6 p.m.

NCHSAA football playoffs

(Area teams, first round, must be played by Friday)

4-AA West

No. 3 West Forsyth (10-1), bye

No. 11 Reagan (8-3) at No. 6 Southern Pines Pinecrest (9-2)

4-A West

No. 12 South Caldwell (4-7) at No. 5 Glenn (7-4)

No. 10 West Mecklenburg (6-4) at No. 7 Davie County (6-5)

No. 2 East Forsyth (9-2), bye

Class 3-AA West

No. 9 Alexander Central (8-3) at No. 8 Parkland (7-3)

No. 11 Central Cabarrus (7-4) at No. 6 Mount Tabor (7-4)

Class 2-AA West

No. 9 North Surry (7-4) at No. 8 Maiden (8-3)

No. 12 West Lincoln (8-3) at No. 5 Ashe County (7-4)

No. 14 Wilkes Central (6-5) at No. 3 Lenoir Hibriten (10-1)

Class 2-AA East

No. 14 North Davidson (6-5) at No. 3 Oak Grove (10-1)

No. 11 Ledford (7-4) at No. 6 Hertford County (9-2)

Class 2-A West

No. 13 North Wilkes (7-4) at No. 4 West Stokes (8-3)

No. 10 Thomasville (8-3) at No. 7 Newton-Conover (7-4)

No. 15 Forbush (7-4) at No. 2 Reidsville (10-1)

Class 1-AA West

No. 1 East Surry (11-0), bye

No. 9 Starmount (5-6) at No. 8 Avery County (5-6)

No. 4 Mount Airy (8-3), bye

No. 10 East Wilkes (5-6) at No. 7 Polk County (8-3)

Class 1-AA East

No. 9 Hobbton (7-4) at No. 8 South Stokes (7-4)

Class 1-A West

No. 9 Union (4-7) at No. 8 Alleghany (3-8)

No. 12 West Columbus (1-10) at No. 5 Winston-Salem Prep (7-4)

No. 2 Elkin (9-2), bye

Get the latest high school sports stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our PrepZone newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments