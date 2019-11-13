NCHSAA PLAYOFFS
NCHSAA soccer
Third round
(Area teams, must be played by Wednesday)
Class 4-A West
Reynolds 2, Charlotte Providence 1
Class 3-A West
Charlotte Catholic 3, Mount Tabor 0
Class 2-A East
Ledford 2, East Bladen 1
Thomasville 1, Clinton 0
Class 2-A West
Shelby 3, North Forsyth 1
Marshville Forest Hills 3, Surry Central 0
Class 1-A West
Bishop McGuinness 1, Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 0
Mount Airy 5, Queen’s Grant 0
Quarterfinals
(Area teams, must be played by Saturday)
Class 4-A West
No. 4 South Mecklenburg (19-3-1) at No. 1 Reynolds (17-2-1), Sat., 1 p.m.
Class 2-A East
No. 5 Holly Ridge Dixon (22-1-1) at No. 1 Ledford (23-1-1)
No. 15 Thomasville (17-6-1) at No. 3 Kill Devil Hills First Flight (17-3)
Class 1-A West
No. 11 Bishop McGuinness (13-5-3) at No. 2 Mount Airy (22-1), Fri., 6 p.m.
NCHSAA football playoffs
(Area teams, first round, must be played by Friday)
4-AA West
No. 3 West Forsyth (10-1), bye
No. 11 Reagan (8-3) at No. 6 Southern Pines Pinecrest (9-2)
4-A West
No. 12 South Caldwell (4-7) at No. 5 Glenn (7-4)
No. 10 West Mecklenburg (6-4) at No. 7 Davie County (6-5)
No. 2 East Forsyth (9-2), bye
Class 3-AA West
No. 9 Alexander Central (8-3) at No. 8 Parkland (7-3)
No. 11 Central Cabarrus (7-4) at No. 6 Mount Tabor (7-4)
Class 2-AA West
No. 9 North Surry (7-4) at No. 8 Maiden (8-3)
No. 12 West Lincoln (8-3) at No. 5 Ashe County (7-4)
No. 14 Wilkes Central (6-5) at No. 3 Lenoir Hibriten (10-1)
Class 2-AA East
No. 14 North Davidson (6-5) at No. 3 Oak Grove (10-1)
No. 11 Ledford (7-4) at No. 6 Hertford County (9-2)
Class 2-A West
No. 13 North Wilkes (7-4) at No. 4 West Stokes (8-3)
No. 10 Thomasville (8-3) at No. 7 Newton-Conover (7-4)
No. 15 Forbush (7-4) at No. 2 Reidsville (10-1)
Class 1-AA West
No. 1 East Surry (11-0), bye
No. 9 Starmount (5-6) at No. 8 Avery County (5-6)
No. 4 Mount Airy (8-3), bye
No. 10 East Wilkes (5-6) at No. 7 Polk County (8-3)
Class 1-AA East
No. 9 Hobbton (7-4) at No. 8 South Stokes (7-4)
Class 1-A West
No. 9 Union (4-7) at No. 8 Alleghany (3-8)
No. 12 West Columbus (1-10) at No. 5 Winston-Salem Prep (7-4)
No. 2 Elkin (9-2), bye
