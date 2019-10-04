Ledford senior quarterback Walker Lackey (2) tries to avoid tackle from Lexington defenders in the second quarter Friday. The Ledford Panthers defeated the Lexington Yellow Jackets, 52-6.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
WALLBURG — The Ledford football team looked like a well-oiled machine in what was arguably its most complete game this season, as Coach Chris Adams broke down the team's performance near midfield after the game.
The Panthers routed the Lexington Yellow Jackets, who are led by first-year coach DeVore Holman, 52-6 to give the Panthers their fourth straight Central Carolina 2-A victory.
And it began with the defense, which intercepted three passes from Rahmel Ewart, the Yellow Jackets' senior quarterback. First it was Presley Morgan, the senior linebacker, with a 20-yard interception return for a touchdown with 7:30 remaining in the first quarter to give the Panthers a 7-0 lead.
Then came another from Owen Finley. Then a third from Ethan Turner. There was nearly a fourth, if not for a bobbled pass that fell to the field with just over a minute left in the second quarter.
Finley looked comfortable at free safety Friday night, being put in that role full time just before the team's first conference win of the season over West Davidson on Sept. 13. He was the starter at quarterback, before senior Walker Lackey took the reins.
"I think I played good," said Finley, a sophomore who played on JV last year. "But I think, as a defense, we played even better.
"The pass rush was there. The ball got out quick. And, I think just as a secondary, we broke on the ball — knew where it was going."
Ledford senior linebacker Ethan Turner (31) tackles Lexington sophomore running back Joseph Burroughs (20) in the first quarter of a Central Carolina 2-A high school football game on Friday. The Ledford Panthers defeated the Lexington Yellow Jackets, 52-6.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Against the Panthers (4-2, 4-0 Central Carolina 2-A), Ewart ended the night with just 14 yards passing on nine attempts.
Ledford's defense had three sacks as well.
"I think tonight was the best four quarters of football we've put together all year," Adams said. "You've got the offense, defense, special teams — I thought we were really clicking tonight. ... Just the feeling I had was a group of guys that were focused, and hungry and excited to get back in front of the home crowd.
"But, again at the end of the night, the message was, 'Let's be 4-0,' and they played their tails off tonight."
Lexington scored its only touchdown of the night following Morgan's touchdown. With 6:23 remaining, Jamarian Wright recovered a fumble by Lackey and ran for a 48-yard touchdown to trail 7-6.
Holman, who was hired in April to lead the Yellow Jackets (1-5, 0-4), saw a need for improvement.
"They've got to win their individual battles. We're not winning our individual battles," Holman said. "If we're not winning those individual battles, we're going to struggle.
"I've got faith in them. I'll go to war with 'em, but that's what we've got to do."
Ledford junior running back Christian Franklin (4) breaks away from Lexington junior linebacker Justin Sherrill (21) in the second quarter on Friday. The Ledford Panthers defeated the Lexington Yellow Jackets, 52-6.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
And a solid ground game only helped Ledford pull away. Lackey ran in a 9-yard quarterback keeper with 3:03 left in the first to extend Ledford's lead to 14-6. Jaden Antone finished the night with 139 yards rushing — even scoring on a 5-yard run up the middle. The Panthers took a 21-6 lead off that play with 9:53 left in the first half.
More than 40 yards rushing and a touchdown for Christian Franklin, a junior running back. Another 41 yards on four carries — including a 22-yard touchdown run with a little less than four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter — for senior Antonio Sanford. The Panthers' typical run-heavy offense did the trick.
Lackey managed to pass for 127 yards and a touchdown. His longest was 35 yards, connecting with Jeremy Turner to extend the Panthers' lead to 28-6 with 4:45 left in the first half.
"The offense did great — they did excellent," Lackey said. "We're just going to build on this week."
LED — Presley Morgan 20 interception on Rahmel Ewart (Bryson Sims kick)
LEX — Jamarian Wright 48 fumble recovery (Conversion failed)
LED — Walker Lackey 9 quarterback keeper (Sims kick)
LED — Jaden Antone 5 run (Sims kick)
LED — Jeremy Turner 35 pass from Lackey (Sims kick)
LED — Sims 50 field goal failed
LED — Lackey 3 quarterback keeper (Sims kick)
LED — Christian Franklin 9 run (Sims kick)
LED — Antonio Sanford 22 run (Carson Ray kick)
Ledford Lexington Football
Ledford senior wide receiver Walker Lackey (2) tries to avoid tackle from Lexington defenders in the second quarter of a Central Carolina 2-A high school football game on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Ledford Senior High School in Thomasville, N.C. The Ledford Panthers defeated the Lexington Yellow Jackets, 52-6.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Ledford Lexington Football
Ledford senior wide receiver Walker Lackey (2) runs the ball to the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter of a Central Carolina 2-A high school football game against Lexington on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Ledford Senior High School in Thomasville, N.C. The Ledford Panthers defeated the Lexington Yellow Jackets, 52-6.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Ledford Lexington Football
Ledford senior linebacker Ethan Turner (31) tackles Lexington sophomore running back Joseph Burroughs (20) in the first quarter of a Central Carolina 2-A high school football game on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Ledford Senior High School in Thomasville, N.C. The Ledford Panthers defeated the Lexington Yellow Jackets, 52-6.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Ledford Lexington Football
Ledford junior running back Christian Franklin (4) breaks away from Lexington junior linebacker Justin Sherrill (21) in the second quarter of a Central Carolina 2-A high school football game on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Ledford Senior High School in Thomasville, N.C. The Ledford Panthers defeated the Lexington Yellow Jackets, 52-6.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Ledford Lexington Football
Ledford junior running back Christian Franklin (4) stiff-arms Lexington junior defensive back Jamani Wallace (22) in the third quarter of a Central Carolina 2-A high school football game on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Ledford Senior High School in Thomasville, N.C. The Ledford Panthers defeated the Lexington Yellow Jackets, 52-6.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Ledford Lexington Football
Ledford senior wide receiver Jeremy Turner (19) runs the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter of a Central Carolina 2-A high school football game against Lexington on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Ledford Senior High School in Thomasville, N.C. The Ledford Panthers defeated the Lexington Yellow Jackets, 52-6.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Ledford Lexington Football
Ledford senior linebacker Ethan Turner (31) tackles Lexington senior running back Devante Pittman (4) in the third quarter of a Central Carolina 2-A high school football game on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Ledford Senior High School in Thomasville, N.C. The Ledford Panthers defeated the Lexington Yellow Jackets, 52-6.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Ledford Lexington Football
Ledford senior tight end Antonio Sanford breaks away from Lexington junior defensive back Travarius Moore (11) to score a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a Central Carolina 2-A high school football game on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Ledford Senior High School in Thomasville, N.C. The Ledford Panthers defeated the Lexington Yellow Jackets, 52-6.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Ledford Lexington Football
Ledford junior running back Christian Franklin (4) breaks away from Lexington junior defensive backs Travarius Moore (11, left) and Kaleb Craven (5) to score a touchdown in the third quarter of a Central Carolina 2-A high school football game on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Ledford Senior High School in Thomasville, N.C. The Ledford Panthers defeated the Lexington Yellow Jackets, 52-6.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Ledford Lexington Football
Lexington junior wide receiver Kimani Roebuck (10) catches a pass before being tackled by Ledford senior defensive lineman Christian Spurlock (41) in the fourth quarter of a Central Carolina 2-A high school football game on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Ledford Senior High School in Thomasville, N.C. The Ledford Panthers defeated the Lexington Yellow Jackets, 52-6.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Ledford Lexington Football
Ledford sophomore quarterback Owen Finley (6) breaks away from a Lexington defender in the second quarter of a Central Carolina 2-A high school football game on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Ledford Senior High School in Thomasville, N.C. The Ledford Panthers defeated the Lexington Yellow Jackets, 52-6.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Ledford Lexington Football
Ledford senior running back Jaden Antone (11) is tackled by Lexington junior defensive back Kaleb Craven (5) in the first quarter of a Central Carolina 2-A high school football game on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Ledford Senior High School in Thomasville, N.C. The Ledford Panthers defeated the Lexington Yellow Jackets, 52-6.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Ledford Lexington Football
Lexington makes its entrance on the field prior to a Central Carolina 2-A high school football game on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Ledford Senior High School in Thomasville, N.C. The Ledford Panthers defeated the Lexington Yellow Jackets, 52-6.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Ledford Lexington Football
Lexington junior defensive back Kaleb Craven (5) tackles Ledford senior linebacker Ethan Turner (31) after Turner made an interception over Craven in the third quarter of a Central Carolina 2-A high school football game on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Ledford Senior High School in Thomasville, N.C. The Ledford Panthers defeated the Lexington Yellow Jackets, 52-6.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Ledford Lexington Football
Ledford makes its entrance prior to a Central Carolina 2-A high school football game against Lexington on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Ledford Senior High School in Thomasville, N.C. The Ledford Panthers defeated the Lexington Yellow Jackets, 52-6.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Ledford Lexington Football
Lexington senior quarterback Rahmel Ewart (2) throws a pass in the third quarter of a Central Carolina 2-A high school football game against Ledford on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Ledford Senior High School in Thomasville, N.C. The Ledford Panthers defeated the Lexington Yellow Jackets, 52-6.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Ledford Lexington Football
The Ledford marching band performs during halftime of a Central Carolina 2-A high school football game against Lexington on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Ledford Senior High School in Thomasville, N.C. The Ledford Panthers defeated the Lexington Yellow Jackets, 52-6.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Ledford Lexington Football
Ledford head coach Chris Adams looks on in the first quarter of a Central Carolina 2-A high school football game against Lexington on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Ledford Senior High School in Thomasville, N.C. The Ledford Panthers defeated the Lexington Yellow Jackets, 52-6.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Ledford Lexington Football
Ledford senior running back Jaden Antone (11) breaks away from Lexington junior defensive back Kaleb Craven (5) in the third quarter of a Central Carolina 2-A high school football game on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Ledford Senior High School in Thomasville, N.C. The Ledford Panthers defeated the Lexington Yellow Jackets, 52-6.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Ledford Lexington Football
Lexington head coach DeVore Holman, Sr. in the fourth quarter of a Central Carolina 2-A high school football game against Ledford on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Ledford Senior High School in Thomasville, N.C. The Ledford Panthers defeated the Lexington Yellow Jackets, 52-6.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Ledford Lexington Football
Ledford senior defensive lineman Christian Spurlock (41) takes a swig of water during halftime of a Central Carolina 2-A high school football game against Lexington on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Ledford Senior High School in Thomasville, N.C. The Ledford Panthers defeated the Lexington Yellow Jackets, 52-6.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Ledford Lexington Football
Ledford head coach Chris Adams reacts in the fourth quarter of a Central Carolina 2-A high school football game against Lexington on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Ledford Senior High School in Thomasville, N.C. The Ledford Panthers defeated the Lexington Yellow Jackets, 52-6.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Ledford Lexington Football
Ledford senior wide receiver Drew Rabon (15) and Ledford senior tight end Antonio Sanford (33) celebrate Sanford's touchdown in the fourth quarter of a Central Carolina 2-A high school football game against Lexington on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Ledford Senior High School in Thomasville, N.C. The Ledford Panthers defeated the Lexington Yellow Jackets, 52-6.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Ledford Lexington Football
Ledford senior wide receiver Walker Lackey (2) runs the ball in the second quarter of a Central Carolina 2-A high school football game against Lexington on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Ledford Senior High School in Thomasville, N.C. The Ledford Panthers defeated the Lexington Yellow Jackets, 52-6.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Ledford Lexington Football
Ledford freshman kicker Carson Ray (81, from left), Ledford junior linebacker Blake Boyette (22), Ledford freshman offensive lineman Caleb Moser (71) and Ledford junior wide receiver Jake Ridge (8) lean against a fence during halftime of a Central Carolina 2-A high school football game against Lexington on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Ledford Senior High School in Thomasville, N.C. The Ledford Panthers defeated the Lexington Yellow Jackets, 52-6.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Ledford Lexington Football
Lexington senior quarterback Rahmel Ewart (2) runs the ball in the first quarter of a Central Carolina 2-A high school football game against Ledford on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Ledford Senior High School in Thomasville, N.C. The Ledford Panthers defeated the Lexington Yellow Jackets, 52-6.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Ledford Lexington Football
The Ledford marching band performs in the fourth quarter of a Central Carolina 2-A high school football game on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Ledford Senior High School in Thomasville, N.C. The Ledford Panthers defeated the Lexington Yellow Jackets, 52-6.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Ledford Lexington Football
Ledford junior defensive back Terrence Williams (9) runs the ball in the fourth quarter of a Central Carolina 2-A high school football game on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Ledford Senior High School in Thomasville, N.C. The Ledford Panthers defeated the Lexington Yellow Jackets, 52-6.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Ledford Lexington Football
The Ledford marching band walks off the field after performing during halftime of a Central Carolina 2-A high school football game against Lexington on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Ledford Senior High School in Thomasville, N.C. The Ledford Panthers defeated the Lexington Yellow Jackets, 52-6.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Ledford Lexington Football
The Ledford marching band performs during halftime of a Central Carolina 2-A high school football game against Lexington on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Ledford Senior High School in Thomasville, N.C. The Ledford Panthers defeated the Lexington Yellow Jackets, 52-6.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Ledford Lexington Football
Ledford senior defensive back Jesus Minor (21) celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter of a Central Carolina 2-A high school football game against Lexington on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Ledford Senior High School in Thomasville, N.C. The Ledford Panthers defeated the Lexington Yellow Jackets, 52-6.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Ledford Lexington Football
Ledford head coach Chris Adams welcomes Ledford freshman offensive lineman Caleb Moser (71) off the field in the second quarter of a Central Carolina 2-A high school football game against Lexington on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Ledford Senior High School in Thomasville, N.C. The Ledford Panthers defeated the Lexington Yellow Jackets, 52-6.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Ledford Lexington Football
Ledford junior running back Christian Franklin (4) does a backflip before Ledford makes its entrance prior to a Central Carolina 2-A high school football game against Lexington on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Ledford Senior High School in Thomasville, N.C. The Ledford Panthers defeated the Lexington Yellow Jackets, 52-6.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Ledford Lexington Football
The Ledford marching band performs in the fourth quarter of a Central Carolina 2-A high school football game on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Ledford Senior High School in Thomasville, N.C. The Ledford Panthers defeated the Lexington Yellow Jackets, 52-6.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Ledford Lexington Football
Ledford head coach Chris Adams looks on in the first quarter of a Central Carolina 2-A high school football game against Lexington on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Ledford Senior High School in Thomasville, N.C. The Ledford Panthers defeated the Lexington Yellow Jackets, 52-6.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Ledford Lexington Football
Ledford makes its entrance prior to a Central Carolina 2-A high school football game against Lexington on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Ledford Senior High School in Thomasville, N.C. The Ledford Panthers defeated the Lexington Yellow Jackets, 52-6.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Ledford Lexington Football
Lexington head coach DeVore Holman, Sr. speaks to his team during halftime of a Central Carolina 2-A high school football game against Ledford on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Ledford Senior High School in Thomasville, N.C. The Ledford Panthers defeated the Lexington Yellow Jackets, 52-6.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Ledford Lexington Football
Ledford senior wide receiver Jeremy Turner (19) runs the ball in the second quarter of a Central Carolina 2-A high school football game against Lexington on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Ledford Senior High School in Thomasville, N.C. The Ledford Panthers defeated the Lexington Yellow Jackets, 52-6.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Ledford Lexington Football
Lexington football players get pumped up prior to a Central Carolina 2-A high school football game against Ledford on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Ledford Senior High School in Thomasville, N.C. The Ledford Panthers defeated the Lexington Yellow Jackets, 52-6.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Ledford Lexington Football
The Ledford marching band performs during halftime of a Central Carolina 2-A high school football game against Lexington on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Ledford Senior High School in Thomasville, N.C. The Ledford Panthers defeated the Lexington Yellow Jackets, 52-6.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.