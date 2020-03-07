web hsbkbprep 030720

Winston-Salem Prep senior DeAngelo Lavalais after the Pheonix's 65-60 victory over Chatham Charter in the NCHSAA 1-A West Region final.

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

HICKORY — T.J. Mills had the ball as the final buzzer blared.

He threw the ball high in the air, then raced toward the second-seeded Winston-Salem Prep basketball team's bench. Mills, a junior, passed out a few high-fives then jogged a lap past cheering fans in the stands — some wearing yellow long-sleeved shirts with the words "The Prep" across the chest.

Stephen Minor, the Phoenix's senior captain, sprinted toward his father, Robert. They embraced for a long moment, near the court.

The Phoenix is relatively young, with just Anthony Sellars and Zaire Patterson remaining from the 2017-18 season, when the program won its fifth state title since 2008. Now, it is headed back to try for a sixth. Winston-Salem Prep defeated No. 4 Chatham Charter 65-60 Saturday night in the NCHSAA Class 1-A West Region final.

Winston-Salem Prep (22-8), which took the lead for the final time at 57-55 with 2:55 remaining on Minor's basket, will play Henderson Collegiate on Saturday in Raleigh.

Mills scored a game-high 25 points, with Minor chipping in 20.

That goal to reach the school's eighth state title game was forged in the offseason, after last year's postseason run was cut short in the third round by eventual champion Bishop McGuinness.

The path was far from easy. It included a loss to Mount Tabor for the Pepsi Bracket title of the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic in late December. Winston-Salem Prep absorbed another blow in late February during the Northwest 1-A tournament, losing its first championship game in more than a decade.

"It means a lot, all the hard work we've put in since summer workouts," Mills said, sitting next to Coach Andre Gould. "Everybody just said that, 'Oh, we're not going to be the same team as last year. We don't have any chance of making it to states, we're going to lose in the first round.'

"Yeah, we lost the Frank Spencer championship game — we lost a lot of big games this season. But this game coming up is special. We're coming out to kill."

Despite those tough losses, the team persevered. Mills nodded his head to the left, adding "this dude right here" — a credit to Gould.

Gould said Patterson, who as a freshman played all of a minute in the 2018 championship game, sent him a text after a 71-49 win against East Surry in the second round Feb. 27.

He referred to the "Old Coach Gould" — a play on keeping his players composed under pressure. Gould said he had to take on that role during the regional. 

"He said, 'Man, Coach. I appreciate you being the old Coach Gould,'" Gould recalled. "'Stay that way, so we can win a state title.'

"I think that's what it took for us, in that huddle a few times, to be the old Coach Gould. … I'm telling y'all — we are not going to the dance to look at it. We're going to come back home with it."

Winston-Salem Prep 65 Chatham Charter 60

No. 4 Chatham Charter;10;17;21;12;—;60

No. 2 Winston-Salem Prep;15;14;19;17;—;65

Chatham Charter: Jordan Hamilton 23, Trevor Golden 22, Ryan White 7, Connor Murphy 4, Aamir Mapp 2, Cole Milholen 2.

Winston-Salem Prep: T.J. Mills 25, Stephen Minor 20, Tyler Ledwell 7, Tim Davis 6, Anthony Sellars 5, DeAngelo Lavalais 2.

Records: Winston-Salem Prep 22-8, Chatham Charter 32-2.

