HICKORY — T.J. Mills had the ball as the final buzzer blared.
He threw the ball high in the air, then raced toward the second-seeded Winston-Salem Prep basketball team's bench. Mills, a junior, passed out a few high-fives then jogged a lap past cheering fans in the stands — some wearing yellow long-sleeved shirts with the words "The Prep" across the chest.
Stephen Minor, the Phoenix's senior captain, sprinted toward his father, Robert. They embraced for a long moment, near the court.
The Phoenix is relatively young, with just Anthony Sellars and Zaire Patterson remaining from the 2017-18 season, when the program won its fifth state title since 2008. Now, it is headed back to try for a sixth. Winston-Salem Prep defeated No. 4 Chatham Charter 65-60 Saturday night in the NCHSAA Class 1-A West Region final.
Winston-Salem Prep (22-8), which took the lead for the final time at 57-55 with 2:55 remaining on Minor's basket, will play Henderson Collegiate on Saturday in Raleigh.
Mills scored a game-high 25 points, with Minor chipping in 20.
That goal to reach the school's eighth state title game was forged in the offseason, after last year's postseason run was cut short in the third round by eventual champion Bishop McGuinness.
The path was far from easy. It included a loss to Mount Tabor for the Pepsi Bracket title of the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic in late December. Winston-Salem Prep absorbed another blow in late February during the Northwest 1-A tournament, losing its first championship game in more than a decade.
"It means a lot, all the hard work we've put in since summer workouts," Mills said, sitting next to Coach Andre Gould. "Everybody just said that, 'Oh, we're not going to be the same team as last year. We don't have any chance of making it to states, we're going to lose in the first round.'
"Yeah, we lost the Frank Spencer championship game — we lost a lot of big games this season. But this game coming up is special. We're coming out to kill."
Despite those tough losses, the team persevered. Mills nodded his head to the left, adding "this dude right here" — a credit to Gould.
Gould said Patterson, who as a freshman played all of a minute in the 2018 championship game, sent him a text after a 71-49 win against East Surry in the second round Feb. 27.
He referred to the "Old Coach Gould" — a play on keeping his players composed under pressure. Gould said he had to take on that role during the regional.
"He said, 'Man, Coach. I appreciate you being the old Coach Gould,'" Gould recalled. "'Stay that way, so we can win a state title.'
"I think that's what it took for us, in that huddle a few times, to be the old Coach Gould. … I'm telling y'all — we are not going to the dance to look at it. We're going to come back home with it."
Winston-Salem Prep 65 Chatham Charter 60
No. 4 Chatham Charter;10;17;21;12;—;60
No. 2 Winston-Salem Prep;15;14;19;17;—;65
Chatham Charter: Jordan Hamilton 23, Trevor Golden 22, Ryan White 7, Connor Murphy 4, Aamir Mapp 2, Cole Milholen 2. Winston-Salem Prep: T.J. Mills 25, Stephen Minor 20, Tyler Ledwell 7, Tim Davis 6, Anthony Sellars 5, DeAngelo Lavalais 2. Records: Winston-Salem Prep 22-8, Chatham Charter 32-2.
NCHSAA 1A Bball Regionals WSPA Chatham Charter
Winston-Salem Prep junior guard TJ Mills (0) celebrates following the Pheonix's 65-60 victory over the Chatham Charter Knights in the NCHSAA 1-A West Region final on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, at Catawba Valley Community College's Tarlton Complex in Hickory, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
NCHSAA 1A Bball Regionals WSPA Chatham Charter
Winston-Salem Prep senior guard Stephen Minor (2) goes in for a layup in the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA 1-A West Region final on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, at Catawba Valley Community College's Tarlton Complex in Hickory, N.C. The WSPA Pheonix defeated the Chatham Charter Knights, 65-60.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
NCHSAA 1A Bball Regionals WSPA Chatham Charter
Winston-Salem Prep head coach Andre Gould celebrates near the end of the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA 1-A West Region final on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, at Catawba Valley Community College's Tarlton Complex in Hickory, N.C. The WSPA Pheonix defeated the Chatham Charter Knights, 65-60.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
NCHSAA 1A Bball Regionals WSPA Chatham Charter
Winston-Salem Prep senior forward DeAngelo Lavalais (22) and Chatham Charter senior guard Connor Murphy (14) reach for a loose ball in the second quarter of the NCHSAA 1-A West Region final on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, at Catawba Valley Community College's Tarlton Complex in Hickory, N.C. The WSPA Pheonix defeated the Chatham Charter Knights, 65-60.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
NCHSAA 1A Bball Regionals WSPA Chatham Charter
Winston-Salem Prep junior guard TJ Mills (0, from left), Winston-Salem Prep sophomore guard Tyler Ledwell (20) and Winston-Salem Prep sophomore guard Tim Davis (4) celebrate after a Chatham Charter player was called for a foul in the third quarter of the NCHSAA 1-A West Region final on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, at Catawba Valley Community College's Tarlton Complex in Hickory, N.C. The WSPA Pheonix defeated the Chatham Charter Knights, 65-60.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
NCHSAA 1A Bball Regionals WSPA Chatham Charter
Chatham Charter senior guard Cole Milholen (0, left) and Chatham Charter senior forward Jordan Hamilton (42) pressure Winston-Salem Prep senior forward DeAngelo Lavalais (22) in the second quarter of the NCHSAA 1-A West Region final on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, at Catawba Valley Community College's Tarlton Complex in Hickory, N.C. The WSPA Pheonix defeated the Chatham Charter Knights, 65-60.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
NCHSAA 1A Bball Regionals WSPA Chatham Charter
Winston-Salem Prep junior guard TJ Mills (0) steals the ball from Chatham Charter freshman forward Aamir Mapp (24) in the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA 1-A West Region final on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, at Catawba Valley Community College's Tarlton Complex in Hickory, N.C. The WSPA Pheonix defeated the Chatham Charter Knights, 65-60.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
NCHSAA 1A Bball Regionals WSPA Chatham Charter
Chatham Charter senior forward Jordan Hamilton (42) collides with Winston-Salem Prep junior wing Anthony Sellars (14) while Chatham Charter senior guard Connor Murphy (14) dives for the ball in the third quarter of the NCHSAA 1-A West Region final on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, at Catawba Valley Community College's Tarlton Complex in Hickory, N.C. The WSPA Pheonix defeated the Chatham Charter Knights, 65-60.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
NCHSAA 1A Bball Regionals WSPA Chatham Charter
Winston-Salem Prep sophomore guard Tyler Ledwell (20) celebrates after scoring in the third quarter of the NCHSAA 1-A West Region final on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, at Catawba Valley Community College's Tarlton Complex in Hickory, N.C. The WSPA Pheonix defeated the Chatham Charter Knights, 65-60.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
NCHSAA 1A Bball Regionals WSPA Chatham Charter
Winston-Salem Prep junior forward Zaire Patterson (10) shoots over Chatham Charter junior forward Trevor Golden (44) in the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA 1-A West Region final on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, at Catawba Valley Community College's Tarlton Complex in Hickory, N.C. The WSPA Pheonix defeated the Chatham Charter Knights, 65-60.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
NCHSAA 1A Bball Regionals WSPA Chatham Charter
Winston-Salem Prep junior guard TJ Mills (0) shoots over Chatham Charter senior forward Jordan Hamilton (42) in the third quarter of the NCHSAA 1-A West Region final on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, at Catawba Valley Community College's Tarlton Complex in Hickory, N.C. The WSPA Pheonix defeated the Chatham Charter Knights, 65-60.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
NCHSAA 1A Bball Regionals WSPA Chatham Charter
Winston-Salem Prep sophomore guard Tim Davis (4) grabs a ball over Chatham Charter senior guard Cole Milholen (0) and Chatham Charter junior forward Trevor Golden (44) in the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA 1-A West Region final on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, at Catawba Valley Community College's Tarlton Complex in Hickory, N.C. The WSPA Pheonix defeated the Chatham Charter Knights, 65-60.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
NCHSAA 1A Bball Regionals WSPA Chatham Charter
Winston-Salem Prep junior wing Anthony Sellars (14) and Chatham Charter senior guard Cole Milholen (0) reach for a rebound in the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA 1-A West Region final on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, at Catawba Valley Community College's Tarlton Complex in Hickory, N.C. The WSPA Pheonix defeated the Chatham Charter Knights, 65-60.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
NCHSAA 1A Bball Regionals WSPA Chatham Charter
Winston-Salem Prep senior forward DeAngelo Lavalais (22) listens to head coach Andre Gould during halftime of the NCHSAA 1-A West Region final on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, at Catawba Valley Community College's Tarlton Complex in Hickory, N.C. The WSPA Pheonix defeated the Chatham Charter Knights, 65-60.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
NCHSAA 1A Bball Regionals WSPA Chatham Charter
Winston-Salem Prep senior guard Stephen Minor (2) shoots over Chatham Charter senior guard Cole Milholen (0) in the first quarter of the NCHSAA 1-A West Region final on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, at Catawba Valley Community College's Tarlton Complex in Hickory, N.C. The WSPA Pheonix defeated the Chatham Charter Knights, 65-60.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
NCHSAA 1A Bball Regionals WSPA Chatham Charter
Winston-Salem Prep cheerleaders perform in the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA 1-A West Region final on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, at Catawba Valley Community College's Tarlton Complex in Hickory, N.C. The WSPA Pheonix defeated the Chatham Charter Knights, 65-60.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
NCHSAA 1A Bball Regionals WSPA Chatham Charter
Winston-Salem Prep sophomore guard Tyler Ledwell (20) and Chatham Charter junior forward Trevor Golden (44) dive for a loose ball in the second quarter of the NCHSAA 1-A West Region final on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, at Catawba Valley Community College's Tarlton Complex in Hickory, N.C. The WSPA Pheonix defeated the Chatham Charter Knights, 65-60.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
NCHSAA 1A Bball Regionals WSPA Chatham Charter
Chatham Charter senior guard Connor Murphy (14) shoots over Winston-Salem Prep sophomore guard Tyler Ledwell (20) in the first quarter of the NCHSAA 1-A West Region final on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, at Catawba Valley Community College's Tarlton Complex in Hickory, N.C. The WSPA Pheonix defeated the Chatham Charter Knights, 65-60.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
NCHSAA 1A Bball Regionals WSPA Chatham Charter
Winston-Salem Prep Pheonix players come together for a huddle prior to the NCHSAA 1-A West Region final on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, at Catawba Valley Community College's Tarlton Complex in Hickory, N.C. The WSPA Pheonix defeated the Chatham Charter Knights, 65-60.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
NCHSAA 1A Bball Regionals WSPA Chatham Charter
Winston-Salem Prep senior guard Stephen Minor (2) pressures Chatham Charter senior guard Connor Murphy (14) in the first quarter of the NCHSAA 1-A West Region final on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, at Catawba Valley Community College's Tarlton Complex in Hickory, N.C. The WSPA Pheonix defeated the Chatham Charter Knights, 65-60.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
NCHSAA 1A Bball Regionals WSPA Chatham Charter
A Winston-Salem Prep cheerleader checks her phone during halftime of the NCHSAA 1-A West Region final on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, at Catawba Valley Community College's Tarlton Complex in Hickory, N.C. The WSPA Pheonix defeated the Chatham Charter Knights, 65-60.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
NCHSAA 1A Bball Regionals WSPA Chatham Charter
Winston-Salem Prep sophomore guard Tim Davis (4) shakes hands with Winston-Salem Prep senior guard Stephen Minor (2) as the starters are announced prior to the NCHSAA 1-A West Region final on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, at Catawba Valley Community College's Tarlton Complex in Hickory, N.C. The WSPA Pheonix defeated the Chatham Charter Knights, 65-60.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
NCHSAA 1A Bball Regionals WSPA Chatham Charter
Winston-Salem Prep sophomore guard Tim Davis (4) shoots over Chatham Charter senior forward Jordan Hamilton (42) in the third quarter of the NCHSAA 1-A West Region final on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, at Catawba Valley Community College's Tarlton Complex in Hickory, N.C. The WSPA Pheonix defeated the Chatham Charter Knights, 65-60.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
NCHSAA 1A Bball Regionals WSPA Chatham Charter
Winston-Salem Prep senior forward DeAngelo Lavalais (22) takes a moment to himself following their 65-60 victory over the Chatham Charter Knights in the NCHSAA 1-A West Region final on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, at Catawba Valley Community College's Tarlton Complex in Hickory, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
NCHSAA 1A Bball Regionals WSPA Chatham Charter
Winston-Salem Prep cheerleaders practice during halftime of the NCHSAA 1-A West Region final on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, at Catawba Valley Community College's Tarlton Complex in Hickory, N.C. The WSPA Pheonix defeated the Chatham Charter Knights, 65-60.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
NCHSAA 1A Bball Regionals WSPA Chatham Charter
Winston-Salem Prep sophomore guard Tyler Ledwell (20) catches himself on the scorers' table after trying to save a ball from going out of bounds in the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA 1-A West Region final on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, at Catawba Valley Community College's Tarlton Complex in Hickory, N.C. The WSPA Pheonix defeated the Chatham Charter Knights, 65-60.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
NCHSAA 1A Bball Regionals WSPA Chatham Charter
Winston-Salem Prep head coach Andre Gould speaks to his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA 1-A West Region final on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, at Catawba Valley Community College's Tarlton Complex in Hickory, N.C. The WSPA Pheonix defeated the Chatham Charter Knights, 65-60.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
NCHSAA 1A Bball Regionals WSPA Chatham Charter
Winston-Salem Prep senior guard Stephen Minor (2) passes the ball while pressured by Chatham Charter senior guard Ryan White (32) in the second quarter of the NCHSAA 1-A West Region final on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, at Catawba Valley Community College's Tarlton Complex in Hickory, N.C. The WSPA Pheonix defeated the Chatham Charter Knights, 65-60.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
NCHSAA 1A Bball Regionals WSPA Chatham Charter
Winston-Salem Prep junior guard TJ Mills (0) stands up to shake hands with teammates as he is announced as a starter prior to the NCHSAA 1-A West Region final on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, at Catawba Valley Community College's Tarlton Complex in Hickory, N.C. The WSPA Pheonix defeated the Chatham Charter Knights, 65-60.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
NCHSAA 1A Bball Regionals WSPA Chatham Charter
Winston-Salem Prep senior guard Stephen Minor (2) grabs a rebound from Chatham Charter senior guard Connor Murphy (14) and Chatham Charter senior guard Ryan White (32) in the first quarter of the NCHSAA 1-A West Region final on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, at Catawba Valley Community College's Tarlton Complex in Hickory, N.C. The WSPA Pheonix defeated the Chatham Charter Knights, 65-60.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
NCHSAA 1A Bball Regionals WSPA Chatham Charter
Winston-Salem Prep junior guard TJ Mills (0) shoots over Chatham Charter senior forward Jordan Hamilton (42) in the first quarter of the NCHSAA 1-A West Region final on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, at Catawba Valley Community College's Tarlton Complex in Hickory, N.C. The WSPA Pheonix defeated the Chatham Charter Knights, 65-60.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
NCHSAA 1A Bball Regionals WSPA Chatham Charter
Winston-Salem Prep fans cheer in the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA 1-A West Region final on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, at Catawba Valley Community College's Tarlton Complex in Hickory, N.C. The WSPA Pheonix defeated the Chatham Charter Knights, 65-60.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
NCHSAA 1A Bball Regionals WSPA Chatham Charter
Winston-Salem Prep Pheonix players listen to head coach Andre Gould during halftime of the NCHSAA 1-A West Region final on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, at Catawba Valley Community College's Tarlton Complex in Hickory, N.C. The WSPA Pheonix defeated the Chatham Charter Knights, 65-60.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
NCHSAA 1A Bball Regionals WSPA Chatham Charter
Winston-Salem Prep junior wing Anthony Sellars (14) dribbles around Chatham Charter senior forward Jordan Hamilton (42) in the third quarter of the NCHSAA 1-A West Region final on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, at Catawba Valley Community College's Tarlton Complex in Hickory, N.C. The WSPA Pheonix defeated the Chatham Charter Knights, 65-60.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
NCHSAA 1A Bball Regionals WSPA Chatham Charter
Winston-Salem Prep senior forward DeAngelo Lavalais (22) celebrates following the Pheonix's 65-60 victory over the Chatham Charter Knights in the NCHSAA 1-A West Region final on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, at Catawba Valley Community College's Tarlton Complex in Hickory, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
NCHSAA 1A Bball Regionals WSPA Chatham Charter
Winston-Salem Prep Pheonix players celebrate following their 65-60 victory over the Chatham Charter Knights in the NCHSAA 1-A West Region final on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, at Catawba Valley Community College's Tarlton Complex in Hickory, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
-- VERTICAL GALLERY: HIDE TITLES, UP FONT SIZE --
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.