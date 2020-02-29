EAST BEND — Coach Bradley Shore affixed a piece of paper to the bulletin board in the Forbush girls basketball team's locker room a while back. It was late last May, months after the 2018-19 season.
It was not to be thrown away. It read "70-45" — and the numbers were large.
It was the score of the team's season-ending loss last year, when Burnsville Mountain Heritage routed Forbush on March 9, 2019 in the NCHSAA Class 2-A West Region final. That loss, ruining the Falcons' shot at a state title, was the deepest postseason run in the girls program's history.
That score was left on the bulletin board as motivation.
"When they came in the first day, it was in big ol' print," Shore said. "I said, 'Can't touch it. It's going to stay up there all year.'
"Anytime you're wanting to dog it in practice or you're getting down, you look at that."
That scrap of paper was finally retired on Saturday night, as No. 4 Forbush defeated No. 5 Mountain Heritage 68-50 in the third round of the Class 2-A playoffs. Hope Grimes scored a team-high 21 points, with Parkley Hennings adding 20. Kyndall Ellison and Nicole Scott reached double figures as well in front of a large home crowd, which gave the team standing ovation — a few in the crowd using cellphones to record videos — when the final buzzer sounded.
Ashley Collins, one of the Falcons' seven seniors, placed both hands on her head. She locked eyes with Grimes, and they then shared an embrace that eventually included 12 players near midcourt.
Grimes, a senior, said the Falcons (28-2) had looked at last season's score throughout the year. According to Hennings, who has averaged nearly 15 points this season, the team wanted revenge against Mountain Heritage — who last season, under Coach Susie Shelton, won the program's first Class 2-A title.
Forbush now moves on to face the third-round winner between No. 8 Ashe County at No. 1 Salisbury on Monday.
"It's very exciting and we're all just, like, pumped about it," said Grimes, in her fourth season on varsity with the Falcons. "We were nervous, to begin with. But after we started going, we knew it was us this time."
Forbush never gave up its lead, after Ellison's basket with 4:10 to play in the first quarter. That put the Falcons ahead 8-6.
Grimes had 16 first-half points — 11 in the second quarter, including three 3-pointers. She launched the last one from the left corner with 50 seconds remaining, and the Falcons led 37-20.
Mountain Heritage finished its season at 21-7.
Hennings said last season's losing score was finally removed from the bulletin board.
"It's wonderful. I hope we go all the way,' said Hennings, a senior. "This will be our year, right here. This will be the year to do it.
"And, especially last game on this court to come out with a win against them, it's pretty dang nice."
Forbush 68 Burnsville Mountain Heritage 50
Mountain Heritage;9;11;16;14;—;50
Forbush;16;23;13;16;—;68
Mountain Heritage: Hannah Ray 22, Hannah Tipton 15, Kylie Robinson 11, Hailey Evans 2.
Forbush: Hope Grimes 21, Parkley Hennings 20, Nicole Scott 14, Kyndall Ellison 10, Brittany Gammons 3.
Records: No. 4 Forbush (28-2), No. 5 Mountain Heritage (21-7).
