Wayne Griffin spent more than 15 years as an assistant in Forsyth County high school football programs. He’ll finally take the helm as a head coach — moving “one more seat to the right,” as he put it.
Griffin, 39, on Wednesday was officially named the head football coach at Carver, according to Athletics Director Danny Piggott.
Griffin replaces Greg Scales, who compiled a 7-26 record in three seasons with the Yellowjackets. According to Piggott, the decision to not retain Scales, hired in April 2017 after the resignation of Germane Crowell Sr., likely came in early December. Carver’s last NCHSAA Class 2-A championship appearance was about 10 years ago.
“Of course, we would like to get back to the glory days of Carver,” Piggott said Friday. “I don’t think there’s any school in this county that has a more rich football tradition than Carver High School.
“And, of course, in a Utopic situation, we’d like to restore that. But, you know, we would at least like to be trending in that direction.”
Griffin, a 1999 graduate of Mount Tabor who played for longtime Coach Bob Sapp, spent the 2019 season as the assistant in charge of special teams and safeties at Parkland. Under Laymarr Marshall, he was a contributor in the Mustangs’ 8-4 finish with a share of the Piedmont Triad 3-A title.
And Griffin had a stint at Parkland more than a decade ago. He served as an assistant with DeAngelo Bell from 2004 to 2011 — several of those seasons as defensive coordinator, he said.
Griffin went on to join former North Forsyth coach Pete Gilchrist’s staff with the Vikings, from 2012 to 2018. That included a memorable season in 2013, which ended at 8-6 with a loss at Havelock in the third round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs.
“It was one of those things where I got to see first-hand what a winning program, or what a winning climate, looks like and how it affects an entire school,” said Griffin. He has also been the North Forsyth wrestling coach, taking the team to the Class 2-A dual-team playoffs this season — the first postseason appearance in 23 years. “I mean, we went from possibly having 75 people on the home side, to filling our home side of the stadium up.”
Griffin, who is currently athletics coordinator for the Davidson County Parks and Recreation Department, isn’t unfamiliar with the legacy of the Yellowjackets’ program. That included three NCHSAA championship appearances — two Class 3-A titles in 1998 and 2002 under Keith Wilkes — along with Class 2-A runner-up in 2010.
“It’s been a dream or a goal of mine to be a head coach,” Griffin said. “Carver has a great history, so I just became the head football coach of a school with a lot of tradition. There’s not too many schools in Forsyth County that have the tradition that Carver High School had — that there’s a lot of great athletes that walked those halls.
“When you walk into Carver, I mean, there’s that sense of greatness that’s still in the building. And I wanted to be a part of it.”
