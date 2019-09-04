Mount Tabor Reagan Football (copy)

Senior quarterback Gabriel Hollingsworth (16) of Reagan leaps out of bounds to avoid a tackle from junior Kyshaad Davis (9) of Mount Tabor in the fourth quarter of a nonconference football game two weeks ago. 

This battle of unbeatens in Pfafftown is sure to be tough test for both teams.

The Pioneers outscored Asheville Roberson and Ashe County by a combined 106-28, and the Raiders outscored Mount Tabor and North Forsyth by a combined 56-7.

In Reagan's 42-0 win last week against North Forsyth, quarterback Gabriel Hollingsworth threw three touchdown passes.

Watauga, coached by Ryan Habich, is led by senior running backs Anderson Castle and Bryce Satterfield, the son of Scott Satterfield, the former Appalachian State football coach who is now at Louisville.

