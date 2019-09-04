This battle of unbeatens in Pfafftown is sure to be tough test for both teams.
The Pioneers outscored Asheville Roberson and Ashe County by a combined 106-28, and the Raiders outscored Mount Tabor and North Forsyth by a combined 56-7.
In Reagan's 42-0 win last week against North Forsyth, quarterback Gabriel Hollingsworth threw three touchdown passes.
Watauga, coached by Ryan Habich, is led by senior running backs Anderson Castle and Bryce Satterfield, the son of Scott Satterfield, the former Appalachian State football coach who is now at Louisville.
