In basketball terminology, the word “gunner” describes an out-of-control player who takes ill-advised shots.
The Mount Tabor boys have a gunner on their team but there’s nothing out of control about the play of floor-leader Gunner Walters, whose job is to get the ball to the right player in the right position.
Walters performed his job to perfection Thursday night as Mount Tabor rolled past outmanned Waynesville Tuscola 85-53 in the second round of the Class 3-A NCHSAA playoffs at Spartan Gym.
Mount Tabor will advance to a third-round game on Saturday at 7 p.m. against Greensboro Smith. Mount Tabor beat Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference foe Smith twice during the regular season. Mount Tabor is seeded No. 1 and Smith No. 9.
Coach Andy Muse of Mount Tabor says that the Spartans don’t need Walters to score a lot of points in order to be successful. But they do need his passing skills and floor leadership.
“Gunner has a great basketball IQ, he’s a true point guard,” Muse said. “He is a coach on the court and has a good feel for the game. He knows where to get the ball in order to make passes and he also sees people on the other side of the court. He is a glue guy. Sometimes he gets going too fast but that’s OK for our style of ball.”
One play that was typical of Walters’ performance came late in the second quarter when he made a steal and fed the ball to Davis Blackwell for a dunk.
Jakob Moore and Jordan Hunter led the Spartans (25-3) with 19 points each, Shaylen Woodberry had 18, Walters 12 and Blackwell 10. Nate Brafford, who came into the game averaging 34 points per game, led Tuscola with 23.
The way Walters describes his job for the Spartans seems relatively simple.
“I just get the ball to my teammates when they are open and do my job as a point guard,” he said. “I need to make sure they get open shots.”
Walters says the Mount Tabor offense is virtually an embarrassment of riches. Just about any player he passes the ball to is capable of scoring.
“We’ve got really good shooters in Shaylen (Woodberry) and Jashaun (Torrence), Jordan (Hunter),” he said. “And then we get the ball inside to Jakob (Moore) and Davis (Blackwell) and (Daniel) Fulp. So we can rely on them for a lot of points.”
Walters is the son of former Kansas star Rex Walters, who is an assistant coach at Wake Forest. Woodberry’s father, Steve. played on the same Kansas team with Rex Walters when Roy Williams was the coach and is also an assistant at Wake Forest.
All of Woodberry’s points came from long range, most of them on passes from Walters. He hit a trio of 3-pointers in the opening three minutes of the second half.
“Gunner just found me the ball,” he said. “We went inside the first half and that just made my job a lot easier (in the second half). Jakob (Moore) and Davis (Blackwell) were scoring and that just opened things up a lot more for me. If I can get it and shoot it, it’s usually going in.”
Woodberry says you can’t underestimate the role Walters plays on this team.
“Gunner can handle the (defensive) pressure, he can dribble it up the court,” he said. “It’s like he has the ball on a string. He knows what to do all the time.”
Woodberry doesn’t hesitate when asked how good this team can be.
“I think we can win it all if we keep playing like we are and play as a team,” he said.
MOUNT TABOR 85 TUSCOLA 53
Tuscola 11 16 13 13 — 53 Mt. Tabor 22 18 29 16 — 85
Tuscola: Nate Brafford 23, Trent Turner 11, Riester 1, Williamson 1, Bryson 3, Reed 7, Moss 7
Mount Tabor: Shaylen Woodberry 18, Jordan Hunter 19, Jakob Moore 19, Torrence 2, Fulp 5, Davis Blackwell 10, Gunner Walters 12.
Records: Tuscola 18-11, Mount Tabor 25-3
