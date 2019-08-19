Coach: Rodney McKoy
2018 record: 4-7 (3-3 Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A)
2018 NCHSAA playoff performance: Did not qualify
Standout returners: Zion Conrad, QB/LB (673 yards passing, 8 touchdowns, 530 yards rushing, 6 touchdowns); Jerron Sellars, FB/FS (267 yards rushing, 5 touchdowns, 34 tackles, 1 interception); K.J. Greer, CB/WR (384 yards receiving, 6 touchdowns);
2019 schedule:
Aug. 23: at Lexington
Aug. 30: vs. South Stokes
Sept. 6: at Alleghany
Sept. 13: at Bishop McGuinness
Sept. 27: at North Surry
Oct. 4: vs. Carver
Oct. 11: vs. North Forsyth
Oct. 18: at Forbush
Oct. 25: vs. West Stokes
Nov. 1: vs. Surry Central
Nov. 8: at Atkins