Coach: Rodney McKoy

2018 record: 4-7 (3-3 Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A)

2018 NCHSAA playoff performance: Did not qualify

Standout returners: Zion Conrad, QB/LB (673 yards passing, 8 touchdowns, 530 yards rushing, 6 touchdowns); Jerron Sellars, FB/FS (267 yards rushing, 5 touchdowns, 34 tackles, 1 interception); K.J. Greer, CB/WR (384 yards receiving, 6 touchdowns);

2019 schedule:

Aug. 23: at Lexington

Aug. 30: vs. South Stokes

Sept. 6: at Alleghany

Sept. 13: at Bishop McGuinness

Sept. 27: at North Surry

Oct. 4: vs. Carver

Oct. 11: vs. North Forsyth

Oct. 18: at Forbush

Oct. 25: vs. West Stokes

Nov. 1: vs. Surry Central

Nov. 8: at Atkins

