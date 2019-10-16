In less than a season, the results have been surprising.
Rodney McKoy didn't imagine being in this spot in his first year as the head coach of the Walkertown football team. The Wolfpack (5-2, 1-2 Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A) has more wins this season than the past two combined.
Walkertown finished the 2017 season without a win and then won four games last season. This season has been a success, so far, with four conference games remaining before the start of the NCHSAA state playoffs.
Did McKoy expect to see this level of improvement this soon? He paused, before giving an answer.
"Uh, no," McKoy said. "I knew we had potential to be really good. When I say really good, I mean productive.
"But, at the same time, it takes time to build (the program) the way you really want it and for what the school deserves. So, we're a little bit ahead of where I thought we would be. ... Again, I'll take it. It beats the devil out of 2-5."
Walkertown will play a road game Friday in East Bend against Forbush (5-2, 2-1).
Since being hired in January to replace interim coach Mitch Reeves, McKoy has tried to instill accountability and work ethic in the players and the coaching staff. McKoy said a rough standard of 12 plays every 10 minutes has been set at practices — sometimes varying whether offense or defense is on the field.
That hard work has paid off, according to junior Jerron Sellars.
"It's changed a lot," said Sellars, who moved to free safety full time following a hand injury at fullback in a 22-0 win over Carver on Oct. 4. "When I mean a lot, I mean a lot. Like, as a team, we've never worked so hard from last year to this year."
The Wolfpack's two losses have come by a combined eight points.
Walkertown's first loss came Sept. 27 in Toast against North Surry, which is tied with West Stokes for first place in the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A. North Surry's Chase Swartz, the Greyhounds' senior quarterback, ran in a touchdown with 13 seconds left to seal a 27-20 win.
North Forsyth slipped past Walkertown 16-15 on Oct. 11.
McKoy has brought in former college coaches and players to watch practices and speak to the team. The most notable was Bill Hayes, the legendary former football coach at Winston-Salem State and N.C. A&T.
Hayes recruited McKoy out of Carver to play at WSSU. McKoy was a running back for the Rams during Hayes' final season with the Rams in 1987 — he went on to coach at N.C. A&T the following year. McKoy's last season at WSSU was in 1990.
According to McKoy, Hayes watched the Wolfpack's practices two or three times in the summer.
"He's a Wing-T guru," McKoy said. "So I always ask, you know, when I've got questions; I don't try to pretend I know it all.
"I always try to ask people who are the experts. You know, Coach always lends a hand, man. ... I try to put my ego aside and listen because, trust me, he's got something to say."
McKoy said J.T. Surratt, a former Parkland standout who went on to play on the defensive line at South Carolina from 2011 to 2014, also spoke with the team. The enthusiasm McKoy brought into the program was something quarterback Zion Conrad noticed from the start.
"As soon as he came in, that day I knew it was going to be different," said Conrad, who also plays linebacker. "The energy, the enthusiasm he brought in, I knew we were going to have a good season."
Playing quarterback for the Falcons is Jacob Lounds, who was a nose tackle. He started filling in at quarterback after starter Casey Graham injured an ACL on Sept. 13 during a nonconference loss to Starmount. This season, Lounds has passed for 426 yards and four touchdowns, rushing for another two.
According to Coach Chris Johnson of Forbush, the status of sophomore running back Luke Bennett is questionable as well. Johnson said Bennett has a "nagging injury," likely with his meniscus, that he sustained Oct. 11 during the 20-19 loss to North Surry.
Sure, Walkertown and its success may be "ahead of schedule," as McKoy described it. But the season is far from finished.
And approaching that next game, the preparation has been much of the same.
"We just have to stay focused, practice hard," Sellars said. "And just keep being positive."
