Walkertown had an off week following a 47-0 rout of Bishop McGuinness on Sept. 12. The Wolfpack will open conference play in the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A against North Surry on Friday in Toast.
With four straight wins, so far, it's the team's best start since 2014; the Wolfpack finished that season with a second-round appearance in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA playoffs. In that span, Zion Conrad has passed for 329 yards and three touchdowns. Que'sean Brown and Jerron Sellars have combined for six touchdowns and 325 rushing yards.
North Surry lost its third straight game Friday with a 57-38 loss against nonconference rival Mount Airy on Sept. 20. It was the team's first game with a healthy roster after battling injuries, according to Coach Patrick Taylor.
Against Mount Airy, Chase Swartz passed for 591 yards and six touchdowns. Nick Badgett, a senior wide receiver returning from an ankle sprain he sustained Aug. 30 against Elkin, recorded 152 yards and three touchdowns.
